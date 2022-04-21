John Cena Praises His Former Rival Randy Orton For 20 Years In WWE

For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃

Cena tweeted: “For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO!”

WWE veteran John Cena has praised his former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year.

Lady Frost Reactivates Twitter To Announce Injury / Hiatus

Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twitter for a bit. I’m back, but I will be out [...] Apr 21 - Lady Frost has taken to Twitter to alert fans of an injury she sustained, and that she's going to need some time off. “Yes, I deactivated Twitter for a bit. I’m back, but I will be out [...]

Tony Khan Plays Dana White Attending Upcoming AEW Show In Las Vegas

During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White attending an upcoming AEW event in Las Vegas next mon[...] Apr 21 - During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White attending an upcoming AEW event in Las Vegas next mon[...]

MLW Announces Partnership With 1PW

One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW). 1PW posted t[...] Apr 21 - One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW). 1PW posted t[...]

Gangrel On How Hard It Is To Keep A Secret In Wrestling These Days

Gangrel recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about surprises in wrestling and how hard they are to pull off today. “It is tough, it’s tough with a lot of networking and[...] Apr 21 - Gangrel recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about surprises in wrestling and how hard they are to pull off today. “It is tough, it’s tough with a lot of networking and[...]

Roman Reigns' Status For WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the speculation that Reigns would not be on the [...] Apr 21 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the speculation that Reigns would not be on the [...]

Alexa Bliss: "New Name, New Frame Of Mind."

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as she is now Lexi Cabrera. New name. New frame o[...] Apr 21 - Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as she is now Lexi Cabrera. New name. New frame o[...]

Bray Wyatt Changes Name On Twitter, Posting Cryptic Messages

Bray Wyatt has changed his name to "O" on Twitter and has been posting several cryptic messages. Wyatt wrote the following in a series of tweets: “I do think it’s true that “he w[...] Apr 21 - Bray Wyatt has changed his name to "O" on Twitter and has been posting several cryptic messages. Wyatt wrote the following in a series of tweets: “I do think it’s true that “he w[...]

Eric Bischoff Buries IMPACT Wrestling, "They're Not In The Wrestling Business."

On the latest edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about IMPACT Wrestling and how he doesn't consider them to be part of the wrestling business: “It’s f*cking IMPACT, I can[...] Apr 21 - On the latest edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about IMPACT Wrestling and how he doesn't consider them to be part of the wrestling business: “It’s f*cking IMPACT, I can[...]

Booker T Believes AEW Fans Coordinated With Each Other On Social Media To Manufacture Negative Crowd Reaction To Cody Rhodes

On the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Reality of Wrestling Sherri Martel Classic. “We have come up with something very, very special for th[...] Apr 21 - On the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Reality of Wrestling Sherri Martel Classic. “We have come up with something very, very special for th[...]

WWE Files Trademark For NXT Spring Breakin'

As of today, WWE has filed to trademark the name NXT Spring Breakin', which was already announced. The filing reads as follows: “Mark For: NXT SPRING BREAKIN’™ trademark registra[...] Apr 21 - As of today, WWE has filed to trademark the name NXT Spring Breakin', which was already announced. The filing reads as follows: “Mark For: NXT SPRING BREAKIN’™ trademark registra[...]

AEW Video Game Name Revealed, Crowd Chants Recorded At Dynamite Last Night

AEW's first ever video game now has an official name. As revealed at last night's AEW Dynamite event, the official name of the AEW video game is "AEW: Fight Forever." It was previously reported that [...] Apr 21 - AEW's first ever video game now has an official name. As revealed at last night's AEW Dynamite event, the official name of the AEW video game is "AEW: Fight Forever." It was previously reported that [...]

Stone Cold Reveals Behind The Scenes Story Of Spraying Corporation With Beer

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently a guest on the BrewBound podcast, where he spoke about the infamous beer truck angle in 1999, in which he drove a truck to the ring and sprayed The Corporation w[...] Apr 21 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently a guest on the BrewBound podcast, where he spoke about the infamous beer truck angle in 1999, in which he drove a truck to the ring and sprayed The Corporation w[...]

Ezekiel Jackson Appears On The Price Is Right

It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekiel Jackson. Hey look who it is!Ezekiel Jackson o[...] Apr 21 - It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekiel Jackson. Hey look who it is!Ezekiel Jackson o[...]

Samoa Joe On The Importance Of Ring Of Honor

Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor has been a tremendous launching pad for so many sup[...] Apr 21 - Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor has been a tremendous launching pad for so many sup[...]

WWE Selling Vince McMahon Billion Dollar Bill / T-Shirt Combo For $99.99

WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible fake billion dollar bill with Vince McMahon's face [...] Apr 21 - WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible fake billion dollar bill with Vince McMahon's face [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 20 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appearing in her home town, on the same card as CM Punk[...] Apr 20 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appearing in her home town, on the same card as CM Punk[...]

Tony Khan's Big Announcement Revealed On AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a special occassion as he welcomed New Japan Profess[...] Apr 20 - Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a special occassion as he welcomed New Japan Profess[...]

Britt Baker Comments On How Cody Rhodes Helped Her With Heel Turn

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former AEW Women’s World Champion explained how Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan, and a number of others helped support her heel turn. &ld[...] Apr 20 - During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former AEW Women’s World Champion explained how Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan, and a number of others helped support her heel turn. &ld[...]

Road Dogg Unsure The Montreal Screwjob Was A Shoot

During the most recent episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 199[...] Apr 20 - During the most recent episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 199[...]

WWE Will Not Be Taping Upcoming SmackDown In The United Kingdom

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will not be taping SmackDown in the United Kingdom later this month. The April 29 WWE event at The O2 arena will be a house show and not broadcast on television. [...] Apr 20 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will not be taping SmackDown in the United Kingdom later this month. The April 29 WWE event at The O2 arena will be a house show and not broadcast on television. [...]

The Sandman Is Returning To 2300 Arena For MLW Kings Of Colosseum

MLW has released the following announcement: Philly legend The Sandman enters MLW May 13 in PhillySee MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced the[...] Apr 20 - MLW has released the following announcement: Philly legend The Sandman enters MLW May 13 in PhillySee MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced the[...]

WWE Reportedly No Longer Punishing Talent For Using Marijuana

It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE may not be punishing wrestlers for using marijuana anymore. WWE previously would punish, suspend or fine talent if they tested positive for marijuana,[...] Apr 20 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE may not be punishing wrestlers for using marijuana anymore. WWE previously would punish, suspend or fine talent if they tested positive for marijuana,[...]

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeoux Have Gotten Married

Killer Kross took to social media to announce that he and Scarlett Bordeaux have officially gotten married. “Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married! We flew to Alaska, hopp[...] Apr 20 - Killer Kross took to social media to announce that he and Scarlett Bordeaux have officially gotten married. “Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married! We flew to Alaska, hopp[...]