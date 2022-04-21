WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Gangrel On How Hard It Is To Keep A Secret In Wrestling These Days
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 21, 2022
Gangrel recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about surprises in wrestling and how hard they are to pull off today.
“It is tough, it’s tough with a lot of networking and stuff, they need to know everything too. Everybody has got to know something, and everybody knows this and that, so there’s no surprise moments. Definitely, I believe that mystery is missing in it, and that magic, suspense, and surprise of things. Because everybody speculated he was coming, that Cody Rhodes was coming over, you can’t hide anything anymore when it’s publicly traded companies. Everything is bound to get out, but I miss that, it hurts wrestling, the fans like me. I like to be surprised, I want to watch something and not guess the outcome.”
On what he wants to do in wrestling:
“Nothing else I want to do in wrestling. I just want to continue to train, and be respected as a trainer. Maybe not stay in the ring too long, where I am not respected as a wrestler anymore. But it’s mostly amongst the peers, a good relationship, and respect amongst the guys that I worked with in my generation. I hope to have the same type of relationship with the younger generation too. To bridge that gap with the older school and this new generation. I believe all of these worlds can get along, they’re both amazing worlds. I loved what I’ve watched, and what I was a part of. Just because I don’t do flips and all this insane stuff, because I don’t even have that athletic ability, to be honest, I couldn’t do it. Doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy it, and watching it, and I don’t think that there is a place.”