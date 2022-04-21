Roman Reigns' Status For WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the speculation that Reigns would not be on the card for the show as an opponent has yet to be announced for him.

Meltzer revealed he will in fact be in the main event:

Meltzer stated, "He is, in fact, in the main event. I presume they’ll shoot the angle on Friday. I don’t know that as a fact, I would presume it. But he is in the main event on the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view."

The following are the already announced WrestleMania Backlash matches

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – “I Quit” Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

AJ Styles vs. Edge

WWE Raw/SmackDown Tag Team Championship Unification Match

RK-Bro (RAW) vs. The Usos (SmackDown)