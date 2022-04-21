Eric Bischoff Buries IMPACT Wrestling, "They're Not In The Wrestling Business."

On the latest edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about IMPACT Wrestling and how he doesn't consider them to be part of the wrestling business:

“It’s f*cking IMPACT, I can get more people to watch me cooking a burger on my big green egg on a Saturday afternoon than watch IMPACT. They’re not in the wrestling business, they have a wrestling show but they’re not touring, they’ve got no licensing, they’re got no merchandising, hardly anybody is watching their show and it has nothing to do with the talent." “They’ve got some really great talent but it is what it is, they shouldn’t even be in the conversation about televised wrestling because it’s silly. They’re not a wrestling business. If you enjoy that product, good for you and good for them but to have a conversation about licensing and merchandising with IMPACT Wrestling is [laughable]. Of course they gave [Matt Hardy’s Broken character’s licensing and trademark] up, because they don’t have any reason to hold onto it, they’re not in that business.”

Bischoff then spoke about AEW and how they can grow their business: