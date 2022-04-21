WWE Files Trademark For NXT Spring Breakin'

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
As of today, WWE has filed to trademark the name NXT Spring Breakin', which was already announced.
The filing reads as follows:
“Mark For: NXT SPRING BREAKIN’™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information.”
The special was announced for May 3rd, set to be main evented by NXT Champion Bron Breakker taking on Joe Gacy. The show is set to air on the USA Network.
Apr 21 - During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White attending an upcoming AEW event in Las Vegas next mon[...]
Apr 21
MLW Announces Partnership With 1PW One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW). 1PW posted t[...]
Apr 21 - One Pro Wrestling (1PW) is set to return to the pro wrestling world after eleven years away later this year. They recently announced a new partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW). 1PW posted t[...]
Apr 21 - WWE veteran John Cena has praised his former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year. Cena tweeted: “For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of[...]
Apr 21 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania Backlash. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the speculation that Reigns would not be on the [...]
Apr 21
Alexa Bliss: "New Name, New Frame Of Mind." Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as she is now Lexi Cabrera. New name. New frame o[...]
Apr 21 - Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got married earlier this month, and as such, Alexa has taken Cabrera's name. No longer is her real name Lexi Kaufman, as she is now Lexi Cabrera. New name. New frame o[...]
Apr 21 - On the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Reality of Wrestling Sherri Martel Classic. “We have come up with something very, very special for th[...]
Apr 21
WWE Files Trademark For NXT Spring Breakin' As of today, WWE has filed to trademark the name NXT Spring Breakin', which was already announced. The filing reads as follows: “Mark For: NXT SPRING BREAKIN’™ trademark registra[...]
Apr 21 - As of today, WWE has filed to trademark the name NXT Spring Breakin', which was already announced. The filing reads as follows: “Mark For: NXT SPRING BREAKIN’™ trademark registra[...]
Apr 21 - AEW's first ever video game now has an official name. As revealed at last night's AEW Dynamite event, the official name of the AEW video game is "AEW: Fight Forever." It was previously reported that [...]
Apr 21 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently a guest on the BrewBound podcast, where he spoke about the infamous beer truck angle in 1999, in which he drove a truck to the ring and sprayed The Corporation w[...]
Apr 21
Ezekiel Jackson Appears On The Price Is Right It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekiel Jackson. Hey look who it is!Ezekiel Jackson o[...]
Apr 21 - It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekiel Jackson. Hey look who it is!Ezekiel Jackson o[...]
Apr 21
Samoa Joe On The Importance Of Ring Of Honor Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor has been a tremendous launching pad for so many sup[...]
Apr 21 - Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor has been a tremendous launching pad for so many sup[...]
Apr 21 - WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible fake billion dollar bill with Vince McMahon's face [...]
Apr 20
AEW Dynamite Results (April 20 2022) It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appearing in her home town, on the same card as CM Punk[...]
Apr 20 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appearing in her home town, on the same card as CM Punk[...]
Apr 20 - Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a special occassion as he welcomed New Japan Profess[...]
Apr 20 - During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former AEW Women’s World Champion explained how Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan, and a number of others helped support her heel turn. &ld[...]
Apr 20 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will not be taping SmackDown in the United Kingdom later this month. The April 29 WWE event at The O2 arena will be a house show and not broadcast on television.
[...]
Apr 20 - MLW has released the following announcement: Philly legend The Sandman enters MLW May 13 in PhillySee MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced the[...]
Apr 20 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE may not be punishing wrestlers for using marijuana anymore. WWE previously would punish, suspend or fine talent if they tested positive for marijuana,[...]
Apr 20 - AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he is pushing for television distribution for the[...]