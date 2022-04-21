AEW Video Game Name Revealed, Crowd Chants Recorded At Dynamite Last Night
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 21, 2022
AEW's first ever video game now has an official name.
As revealed at last night's AEW Dynamite event, the official name of the AEW video game is "AEW: Fight Forever." It was previously reported that AEW had filed a trademark on that name.
Khan asked fans in attendance help record some chants, which were led by Justin Roberts. The chants were for FTR, Aubrey Edwards, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Jeff Hardy, Sting, Adam Cole and "Hangman" Adam Page.
A release date for the game has yet to be announced, however, there are reports that it may come out around September of this year.
AEW partnered with Yuke's to bring this together, who previously developed WWE games from the 1990s until 2018.
According to an article published by Forbes, AEW has put in an eight-figure investment into making the game. AEW already has mobile games out such as AEW Elite General Manager, and AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.
