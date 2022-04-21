Jackson was the last ECW Champion in history, as well as the former bodyguard for The Brian Kendrick and member of The Corre.

Hey look who it is! Ezekiel Jackson on 'The Price is Right' this week. He looks great! pic.twitter.com/dA4KNphPwG

It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekiel Jackson.

» More News From This Feed

Ezekiel Jackson Appears On The Price Is Right

It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekie[...] Apr 21 - It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekie[...]

Samoa Joe On The Importance Of Ring Of Honor

Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor h[...] Apr 21 - Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor h[...]

WWE Selling Vince McMahon Billion Dollar Bill / T-Shirt Combo For $99.99

WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible f[...] Apr 21 - WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible f[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 20 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appea[...] Apr 20 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appea[...]

Tony Khan's Big Announcement Revealed On AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a [...] Apr 20 - Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a [...]

Britt Baker Comments On How Cody Rhodes Helped Her With Heel Turn

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former AEW Women’s World Champion explained how Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan, and a num[...] Apr 20 - During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former AEW Women’s World Champion explained how Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan, and a num[...]

Road Dogg Unsure The Montreal Screwjob Was A Shoot

During the most recent episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the inf[...] Apr 20 - During the most recent episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the inf[...]

WWE Will Not Be Taping Upcoming SmackDown In The United Kingdom

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will not be taping SmackDown in the United Kingdom later this month. The April 29 WWE event at The O2 arena will[...] Apr 20 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will not be taping SmackDown in the United Kingdom later this month. The April 29 WWE event at The O2 arena will[...]

The Sandman Is Returning To 2300 Arena For MLW Kings Of Colosseum

MLW has released the following announcement: Philly legend The Sandman enters MLW May 13 in PhillySee MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena[...] Apr 20 - MLW has released the following announcement: Philly legend The Sandman enters MLW May 13 in PhillySee MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena[...]

WWE Reportedly No Longer Punishing Talent For Using Marijuana

It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE may not be punishing wrestlers for using marijuana anymore. WWE previously would punish, suspend or [...] Apr 20 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE may not be punishing wrestlers for using marijuana anymore. WWE previously would punish, suspend or [...]

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeoux Have Gotten Married

Killer Kross took to social media to announce that he and Scarlett Bordeaux have officially gotten married. “Elizabeth and I have recently el[...] Apr 20 - Killer Kross took to social media to announce that he and Scarlett Bordeaux have officially gotten married. “Elizabeth and I have recently el[...]

Tony Khan Provides Big Update On His Direction For Ring Of Honor

AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he i[...] Apr 20 - AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he i[...]

Alan Angels Comments On Rumors That The Dark Order Was Going To Break Up In 2021

AEW star Alan Angels was recently interviewed on Missing The Marks podcast during which he touched upon the rumors of the Dark Order breaking up in 20[...] Apr 20 - AEW star Alan Angels was recently interviewed on Missing The Marks podcast during which he touched upon the rumors of the Dark Order breaking up in 20[...]

DDP Reveals He Bestowed Randy Orton With Variation Of The Diamond Cutter For His Finisher

Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the it was he who encouraged Randy Orton to use a variation of the Diamond Cutter, which for Orton has been his trade[...] Apr 20 - Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the it was he who encouraged Randy Orton to use a variation of the Diamond Cutter, which for Orton has been his trade[...]

Two Matches And Moose Segment Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

Two matches have been announced for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Trey Miguel will team up with Laredo Kid to go up against “Sp[...] Apr 20 - Two matches have been announced for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Trey Miguel will team up with Laredo Kid to go up against “Sp[...]

📸 PHOTO: Johnny Gargano Visited The WWE Performance Center

Johnny Gargano paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday prior to the WWE NXT 2.0 episode. He was joined on his visit with his baby Quill.[...] Apr 20 - Johnny Gargano paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday prior to the WWE NXT 2.0 episode. He was joined on his visit with his baby Quill.[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Coffin Match, Owen Hart Qualifiers, CM Punk In Action, More

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS which will feature a coffin match in the main event. Check out the fu[...] Apr 20 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS which will feature a coffin match in the main event. Check out the fu[...]

Update On Why AEW Likely Hasn't Signed Bray Wyatt Yet

In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touc[...] Apr 20 - In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touc[...]

Jim Ross Praises Hollywood Hogan As A Character

During the latest episode of Grilling J.R., Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" gimmick being the best of his career. “I real[...] Apr 20 - During the latest episode of Grilling J.R., Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" gimmick being the best of his career. “I real[...]

Brian Cage Wants To Be On AEW and ROH TV Simultaneously

Brian Cage was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about wanting to appear on both ROH and AEW programming. “Abs[...] Apr 20 - Brian Cage was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about wanting to appear on both ROH and AEW programming. “Abs[...]

MVP Celebrates 4/20 Day With "Legalize It" Rap Song

MVP is celebrating 4/20 with a new rap song titled, "Legalize it" encouraging the government to legalize weed across the United States. Currently, 18[...] Apr 20 - MVP is celebrating 4/20 with a new rap song titled, "Legalize it" encouraging the government to legalize weed across the United States. Currently, 18[...]

Armando Alejandro Estrada Files Trademark On His Ring Name

As of April 14th, former WWE Superstar Armando Alejandro Estrada filed to trademark his ring name with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandising p[...] Apr 20 - As of April 14th, former WWE Superstar Armando Alejandro Estrada filed to trademark his ring name with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandising p[...]

Cody Rhodes Says Taking Himself Out Of AEW World Title Picture Was A Mistake, "I'm The Best Wrestler In The World."

Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the AEW EVP role not being right for him at this point in h[...] Apr 20 - Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the AEW EVP role not being right for him at this point in h[...]

GCW Announces Date Of 2022 Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament[...] Apr 20 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament[...]