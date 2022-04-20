Britt Baker Comments On How Cody Rhodes Helped Her With Heel Turn

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former AEW Women’s World Champion explained how Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan, and a number of others helped support her heel turn.

“When I first turned heel he really took me under his wing and helped me map out how to tell a promo or how to do a promo or how to come up with bullet points. I went to a lot of people for help. Tony Khan helped me so much. Chris Jericho, I used to call him and just on delivery alone—Chris Jericho is a big guy on ‘it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.’ I’d get help from there.

But when it came to Cody, coming up with the actual structure of what I was gonna say, Cody was there. He would help me. He would write a whole list of bullet points and I would get to twist it and turn it to how I would want to say it. But I can’t thank him enough. He was sitting in Gorilla every time I cut a promo or a match, and would tell me how to fix something, what was good, what wasn’t. He was always on. You can fault Cody for many things, you can’t say he wasn’t honest and that he’s not passionate about professional wrestling. ‘Cause he is.”