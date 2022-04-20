WWE Will Not Be Taping Upcoming SmackDown In The United Kingdom

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will not be taping SmackDown in the United Kingdom later this month. The April 29 WWE event at The O2 arena will be a house show and not broadcast on television.

WWE will instead tape the upcoming episode of the show this Friday coming, after a live episode of SmackDown from Albany, NY.

WWE has taped television in the United Kingdom for many years, so it seems a highly unusual move and there is no word as to why this may be.

The company is advertising Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey, and Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.