The Sandman Is Returning To 2300 Arena For MLW Kings Of Colosseum

MLW has released the following announcement:

Philly legend The Sandman enters MLW May 13 in Philly

See MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced the return of THE SANDMAN for Kings of Colosseum '22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.



--Grab your tickets at https://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.



As MLW celebrates the 20th anniversary of MLW's first card, the league is welcoming several of its original roster back to where it all began, including "The Extreme Icon" The Sandman!



Debuting in MLW in 2003, the pool hall brawling, beer drinking, Singapore Cane swinging Philly fighter waged war against the likes of Steve Corino, the Extreme Horsemen and Jerry "The King" Lawler throughout his extreme tour of Major League Wrestling.



From saving Terry Funk from a brutal beating in a no ropes barbed wire match to challenging for the Global Tag-Team Crown championship, The Sandman was one of MLW's most popular wrestlers.



Throughout the nineties, The Sandman's blood, sweat and beers fueled the rise of a revolution as the ECW Arena became one of the sport's most infamous arenas. Now the stage is set for The Sandman to enter it one more time on May 13th.



What will The Sandman do when he walks into the 2300 Arena? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at https://MLW2300.com.



CARD



World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)



Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

nZo

Taya Valkyrie

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka)

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

King Muertes

The Sandman

Aramis

Arez

Matt Cross

ACH

Holidead

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.



Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.



DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:



6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:25 p.m.: Showtime



MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.