WWE Reportedly No Longer Punishing Talent For Using Marijuana

It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE may not be punishing wrestlers for using marijuana anymore.

WWE previously would punish, suspend or fine talent if they tested positive for marijuana, such as Rob Van Dam during his ECW Championship push, but as of late it seems they've relaxed their policy on it.

One wrestler stated that they still get tested for "everything", but no longer get fined for weed.

There has been a rumor that marijuana was quietly removed from WWE's Wellness Policy, but the corporate WWE site still lists it as a banned substance.

Many stars, including Bret Hart, had criticized WWE for not letting talent use marijuana as an alternative to things like painkillers.

Randy Orton and Riddle were said to be integral in changing the minds of figureheads in the company, with one higher-up in WWE stating “I haven’t even heard anyone as much as gossip over one of the boys or girls smoking weed in years, much less a fine being handed down for it.”