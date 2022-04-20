Tony Khan Provides Big Update On His Direction For Ring Of Honor

AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he is pushing for television distribution for the company.

“I think it’s the best way to keep the champions, and the championship belts in the spotlight and the forefront of wrestling is to have the Ring Of Honor champions involved with AEW right now,” he said. “As we’ve had champions from companies from all over the world defending their titles, including New Japan Pro Wrestling and AAA recently."

“You’ve seen many championships defended in AEW, and I think we will continue to see Ring Of Honor champions in AEW. But also, I am really excited to get Ring Of Honor weekly television distribution, and working on those details. I’ve had a lot of really exciting conversations with the people at WarnerMedia about the future of Ring Of Honor, which I think everybody is really excited about.”

“It wasn’t the core intention in the Ring Of Honor purchase,” he said on giving talent more TV time. “I think the Ring Of Honor purchase made a lot of sense because it’s a great company. And not only does it have a great video library, and great trademarks. But, there are a lot of Ring Of Honor fans. Frankly, when you talk about dormant fans, I think there were a ton of dormant Ring Of Honor fans.

“When was the last time you bought a Ring Of Honor PPV, or went to one? I think there were a lot of people who were that way, and clearly, the numbers showed. Because it had been years since Ring Of Honor had done these kinds of numbers. So I think we have rejuvenated a lot of interest in the business. And I do expect that we can continue to do that.

“In business, they say it is good to buy low and sell high. I think the value of Ring Of Honor was not at an all-time high, to say the least. Now, I believe we have injected a lot of life, and energy into the business in a short time.”