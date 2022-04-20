Two Matches And Moose Segment Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

Additionally, Violent by Design will take on Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match, and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose will issue a public apology to Josh Alexander’s family ahead of their title match at Rebellion.

Trey Miguel will team up with Laredo Kid to go up against “Speedball” Mike Bailey and former champion Ace Austin.

Two matches have been announced for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

Tony Khan Provides Big Update On His Direction For Ring Of Honor

AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he is pushing for television distribution for the[...] Apr 20 - AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he is pushing for television distribution for the[...]

Alan Angels Comments On Rumors That The Dark Order Was Going To Break Up In 2021

AEW star Alan Angels was recently interviewed on Missing The Marks podcast during which he touched upon the rumors of the Dark Order breaking up in 2021 and how such was untrue. On rumors that there [...] Apr 20 - AEW star Alan Angels was recently interviewed on Missing The Marks podcast during which he touched upon the rumors of the Dark Order breaking up in 2021 and how such was untrue. On rumors that there [...]

DDP Reveals He Bestowed Randy Orton With Variation Of The Diamond Cutter For His Finisher

Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the it was he who encouraged Randy Orton to use a variation of the Diamond Cutter, which for Orton has been his trademark “RKO” finisher since 2003. Durin[...] Apr 20 - Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the it was he who encouraged Randy Orton to use a variation of the Diamond Cutter, which for Orton has been his trademark “RKO” finisher since 2003. Durin[...]

📸 PHOTO: Johnny Gargano Visited The WWE Performance Center

Johnny Gargano paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday prior to the WWE NXT 2.0 episode. He was joined on his visit with his baby Quill. NXT 2.0 star Malcolm Bivens posted a photo[...] Apr 20 - Johnny Gargano paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday prior to the WWE NXT 2.0 episode. He was joined on his visit with his baby Quill. NXT 2.0 star Malcolm Bivens posted a photo[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Coffin Match, Owen Hart Qualifiers, CM Punk In Action, More

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS which will feature a coffin match in the main event. Check out the full card below: - Coffin Match: Darby Allin v[...] Apr 20 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS which will feature a coffin match in the main event. Check out the full card below: - Coffin Match: Darby Allin v[...]

Update On Why AEW Likely Hasn't Signed Bray Wyatt Yet

In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touched on the subject with fans and said WWE would li[...] Apr 20 - In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touched on the subject with fans and said WWE would li[...]

Jim Ross Praises Hollywood Hogan As A Character

During the latest episode of Grilling J.R., Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" gimmick being the best of his career. “I really liked Hogan as a heel in the NWO. I thought he [...] Apr 20 - During the latest episode of Grilling J.R., Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" gimmick being the best of his career. “I really liked Hogan as a heel in the NWO. I thought he [...]

Brian Cage Wants To Be On AEW and ROH TV Simultaneously

Brian Cage was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about wanting to appear on both ROH and AEW programming. “Absolutely. I feel like you are correct. I know there[...] Apr 20 - Brian Cage was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about wanting to appear on both ROH and AEW programming. “Absolutely. I feel like you are correct. I know there[...]

MVP Celebrates 4/20 Day With "Legalize It" Rap Song

MVP is celebrating 4/20 with a new rap song titled, "Legalize it" encouraging the government to legalize weed across the United States. Currently, 18 states have legalized weed use with many big name[...] Apr 20 - MVP is celebrating 4/20 with a new rap song titled, "Legalize it" encouraging the government to legalize weed across the United States. Currently, 18 states have legalized weed use with many big name[...]

Armando Alejandro Estrada Files Trademark On His Ring Name

As of April 14th, former WWE Superstar Armando Alejandro Estrada filed to trademark his ring name with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads: “G & S: H[...] Apr 20 - As of April 14th, former WWE Superstar Armando Alejandro Estrada filed to trademark his ring name with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads: “G & S: H[...]

Cody Rhodes Says Taking Himself Out Of AEW World Title Picture Was A Mistake, "I'm The Best Wrestler In The World."

Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the AEW EVP role not being right for him at this point in his career. “Immature enough is what I sai[...] Apr 20 - Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the AEW EVP role not being right for him at this point in his career. “Immature enough is what I sai[...]

GCW Announces Date Of 2022 Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament of Survival 7 weekend festivities from The Showbo[...] Apr 20 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament of Survival 7 weekend festivities from The Showbo[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Possibility of AEW/ROH Crossover Event

Tony Khan recently spoke with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about the possibility of sending Bryan Danielson and CM Punk over to Ring of Honor for an event. "I would love to see t[...] Apr 20 - Tony Khan recently spoke with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about the possibility of sending Bryan Danielson and CM Punk over to Ring of Honor for an event. "I would love to see t[...]

Booker T Defends WWE's Choice To Rename Austin Theory

Booker T took to the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about Austin Theory's ring name being shortened to just "Theory." “We got Steve Austin coming back. Then y[...] Apr 20 - Booker T took to the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about Austin Theory's ring name being shortened to just "Theory." “We got Steve Austin coming back. Then y[...]

AEW's Youngest Signee, 16 Year Old Nick Wayne, Reveals He Has To Graduate High School For Contract To Go Into Effect

16 year old Nick Wayne became the youngest wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling in history, with his contract going into effect when the young wrestler turns 18. Speaking with POST Wrestling, Wayne[...] Apr 20 - 16 year old Nick Wayne became the youngest wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling in history, with his contract going into effect when the young wrestler turns 18. Speaking with POST Wrestling, Wayne[...]

Josh Alexander Is Tired Of People Using IMPACT Wrestling As A Stepping Stone

Josh Alexander was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about being bothered that people use IMPACT Wrestling has a stepping stone to get to other places. “I’ve al[...] Apr 20 - Josh Alexander was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about being bothered that people use IMPACT Wrestling has a stepping stone to get to other places. “I’ve al[...]

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Currently Dealing With Health Issues

During the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is currently dealing with health issues. “To be quite honest with you, [...] Apr 20 - During the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is currently dealing with health issues. “To be quite honest with you, [...]

Maria Kanellis Reveals She's Been In Contact With Tony Khan Since ROH Purchase

Maria Kanellis recently spoke with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, where she spoke about the new owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan. “There has been some communication of trying to figure out[...] Apr 20 - Maria Kanellis recently spoke with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, where she spoke about the new owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan. “There has been some communication of trying to figure out[...]

Road Dogg Recalls Joining D-Generation X, Billy Gunn's Nickname and The Montreal Screwjob

On the most recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob. “When you go to the arena and it’s a TV or Pay-Per-View day, you k[...] Apr 20 - On the most recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob. “When you go to the arena and it’s a TV or Pay-Per-View day, you k[...]

Booker T Explains Why He Believes Getting Booked On AEW Dark Is A Demotion

Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion. “Hell yeah, it’s a demotion. I know that’s goi[...] Apr 20 - Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion. “Hell yeah, it’s a demotion. I know that’s goi[...]

Jay Lethal Wants To Be In The ROH World Title Picture

Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. [...] Apr 20 - Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. [...]

WWE 2K22 Patch 1.09 Released

For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.09 – 04.19.22 Hey, All&n[...] Apr 20 - For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.09 – 04.19.22 Hey, All&n[...]

Mick Foley Reveals Top 5 Favorite Wrestlers Of All Time

Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One of these things he discussed were his top 5 wrestle[...] Apr 20 - Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One of these things he discussed were his top 5 wrestle[...]