WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Two Matches And Moose Segment Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2022
Two matches have been announced for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling.
Trey Miguel will team up with Laredo Kid to go up against “Speedball” Mike Bailey and former champion Ace Austin.
Additionally, Violent by Design will take on Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match, and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose will issue a public apology to Josh Alexander’s family ahead of their title match at Rebellion.
Check out the updated card below:
- Bullet Club vs. Honor No More eight-man tag
- Violent by Design vs. Decay
- Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid vs. Ace Austin & Mike Bailey
Apr 20 - AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he is pushing for television distribution for the[...]
Apr 20 - AEW star Alan Angels was recently interviewed on Missing The Marks podcast during which he touched upon the rumors of the Dark Order breaking up in 2021 and how such was untrue. On rumors that there [...]
Apr 20 - Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the it was he who encouraged Randy Orton to use a variation of the Diamond Cutter, which for Orton has been his trademark “RKO” finisher since 2003. Durin[...]
Apr 20 - Johnny Gargano paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday prior to the WWE NXT 2.0 episode. He was joined on his visit with his baby Quill. NXT 2.0 star Malcolm Bivens posted a photo[...]
Apr 20 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS which will feature a coffin match in the main event. Check out the full card below: - Coffin Match: Darby Allin v[...]
Apr 20 - In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touched on the subject with fans and said WWE would li[...]
Apr 20
Jim Ross Praises Hollywood Hogan As A Character During the latest episode of Grilling J.R., Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" gimmick being the best of his career. “I really liked Hogan as a heel in the NWO. I thought he [...]
Apr 20 - During the latest episode of Grilling J.R., Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" gimmick being the best of his career. “I really liked Hogan as a heel in the NWO. I thought he [...]
Apr 20 - Brian Cage was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about wanting to appear on both ROH and AEW programming. “Absolutely. I feel like you are correct. I know there[...]
Apr 20
MVP Celebrates 4/20 Day With "Legalize It" Rap Song MVP is celebrating 4/20 with a new rap song titled, "Legalize it" encouraging the government to legalize weed across the United States. Currently, 18 states have legalized weed use with many big name[...]
Apr 20 - MVP is celebrating 4/20 with a new rap song titled, "Legalize it" encouraging the government to legalize weed across the United States. Currently, 18 states have legalized weed use with many big name[...]
Apr 20 - Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the AEW EVP role not being right for him at this point in his career. “Immature enough is what I sai[...]
Apr 20 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament of Survival 7 weekend festivities from The Showbo[...]
Apr 20 - Tony Khan recently spoke with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about the possibility of sending Bryan Danielson and CM Punk over to Ring of Honor for an event. "I would love to see t[...]
Apr 20 - Booker T took to the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about Austin Theory's ring name being shortened to just "Theory." “We got Steve Austin coming back. Then y[...]
Apr 20 - 16 year old Nick Wayne became the youngest wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling in history, with his contract going into effect when the young wrestler turns 18. Speaking with POST Wrestling, Wayne[...]
Apr 20 - During the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is currently dealing with health issues. “To be quite honest with you, [...]
Apr 20 - Maria Kanellis recently spoke with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, where she spoke about the new owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan. “There has been some communication of trying to figure out[...]
Apr 20 - Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. [...]
Apr 20
WWE 2K22 Patch 1.09 Released For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.09 – 04.19.22 Hey, All&n[...]
Apr 20 - For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.09 – 04.19.22 Hey, All&n[...]
Apr 20 - Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One of these things he discussed were his top 5 wrestle[...]