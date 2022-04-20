Josh Alexander Is Tired Of People Using IMPACT Wrestling As A Stepping Stone

“This is the biggest match of my 17-year career. But this isn’t just for me. It’s for my family and my fans, the ones that have stuck with me. It’s been a long road to get here. I’m going to show that emotion, that motivation and the heart that brought me to this point—and that’s going to make me world champion.”

Alexander spoke about his match at Rebellion on April 23rd.

“I’ve always been bothered that IMPACT has been used as a stepping stone. To me, that’s a knock against the company. I had other options, but I chose to stay with IMPACT Wrestling. I never wanted to leave. Brandi [Rhodes] calling me out in AEW, that prompted the news cycle to think I was going to AEW, but I never wanted to leave IMPACT.”

Josh Alexander was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about being bothered that people use IMPACT Wrestling has a stepping stone to get to other places.

» More News From This Feed

GCW Announces Date Of 2022 Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament[...] Apr 20 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Possibility of AEW/ROH Crossover Event

Tony Khan recently spoke with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about the possibility of sending Bryan Danielson and CM Punk over to Rin[...] Apr 20 - Tony Khan recently spoke with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about the possibility of sending Bryan Danielson and CM Punk over to Rin[...]

Booker T Defends WWE's Choice To Rename Austin Theory

Booker T took to the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about Austin Theory's ring name being shortened to just "Theory."[...] Apr 20 - Booker T took to the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about Austin Theory's ring name being shortened to just "Theory."[...]

AEW's Youngest Signee, 16 Year Old Nick Wayne, Reveals He Has To Graduate High School For Contract To Go Into Effect

16 year old Nick Wayne became the youngest wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling in history, with his contract going into effect when the young wrest[...] Apr 20 - 16 year old Nick Wayne became the youngest wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling in history, with his contract going into effect when the young wrest[...]

Josh Alexander Is Tired Of People Using IMPACT Wrestling As A Stepping Stone

Josh Alexander was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about being bothered that people use IMPACT Wrestling has a stepping sto[...] Apr 20 - Josh Alexander was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about being bothered that people use IMPACT Wrestling has a stepping sto[...]

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Currently Dealing With Health Issues

During the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is currently dealing with heal[...] Apr 20 - During the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is currently dealing with heal[...]

Maria Kanellis Reveals She's Been In Contact With Tony Khan Since ROH Purchase

Maria Kanellis recently spoke with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, where she spoke about the new owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan. “There h[...] Apr 20 - Maria Kanellis recently spoke with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, where she spoke about the new owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan. “There h[...]

Road Dogg Recalls Joining D-Generation X, Billy Gunn's Nickname and The Montreal Screwjob

On the most recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob. “When you go to the ar[...] Apr 20 - On the most recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob. “When you go to the ar[...]

Booker T Explains Why He Believes Getting Booked On AEW Dark Is A Demotion

Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion. “Hell ye[...] Apr 20 - Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion. “Hell ye[...]

Jay Lethal Wants To Be In The ROH World Title Picture

Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to m[...] Apr 20 - Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to m[...]

WWE 2K22 Patch 1.09 Released

For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2[...] Apr 20 - For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2[...]

Mick Foley Reveals Top 5 Favorite Wrestlers Of All Time

Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One o[...] Apr 20 - Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One o[...]

Biff Busick Wants To Focus On A Singles Career Following WWE Stint

Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE, sat down with MuscleManMalcolm. During this, he spoke about his aformentioned time in WWE. &ldqu[...] Apr 20 - Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE, sat down with MuscleManMalcolm. During this, he spoke about his aformentioned time in WWE. &ldqu[...]

Vickie Guerrero Reveals She Misses Being A General Manager

Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed by WhatCulture, where she spoke about wanting to return to the GM role. "I'm a little sad that I don't pla[...] Apr 20 - Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed by WhatCulture, where she spoke about wanting to return to the GM role. "I'm a little sad that I don't pla[...]

NJPW Announces 13 English Commentary Events For May 2022

Big news for English speaking New Japan Pro Wrestling fans has come in the form of a press release. You can read it below. May will see a stacked [...] Apr 20 - Big news for English speaking New Japan Pro Wrestling fans has come in the form of a press release. You can read it below. May will see a stacked [...]

AEW Dark Results (April 19 2022)

Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky St[...] Apr 19 - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky St[...]

Bully Ray Recalls Vince McMahon Shooting Down Dudley Boyz "Old School Heel" Philosophy

Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled th[...] Apr 19 - Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled th[...]

WWE Releases 2021 Community Impact Report

WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I&rsquo[...] Apr 19 - WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I&rsquo[...]

Steve Austin Comments On Possibility Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would re[...] Apr 19 - During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would re[...]

New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his fo[...] Apr 19 - A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his fo[...]

WWE Interested In Bringing Back FTR

Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter[...] Apr 19 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter[...]

Triple H Acknowledges AEW As Competition, Says He Likes The Guys Who Left NXT For AEW

Triple H recently spoke with The Athletic, where he was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. “As far as the competition aspect [...] Apr 19 - Triple H recently spoke with The Athletic, where he was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. “As far as the competition aspect [...]

Nikki Bella Says She'll Wrestle Again If Doctors Allow It

Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. [...] Apr 19 - Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. [...]

Jack Evans Announces Departure From AEW

Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was[...] Apr 19 - Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was[...]