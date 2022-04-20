Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Currently Dealing With Health Issues

“To be quite honest with you, I know Steamboat’s having issues right now. I hope to hell it wasn’t what I did. I really do man, because that haunts me. That’s beginning to haunt me a lot. Ricky, if you’re listening, you know I never meant to do that. I didn’t want to do that. I begged you not to do that. I just pray for you man. He’s a good dude man.”

During the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is currently dealing with health issues.

GCW Announces Date Of 2022 Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament of Survival 7 weekend festivities from The Showbo[...] Apr 20 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament of Survival 7 weekend festivities from The Showbo[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Possibility of AEW/ROH Crossover Event

Tony Khan recently spoke with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about the possibility of sending Bryan Danielson and CM Punk over to Ring of Honor for an event. "I would love to see t[...] Apr 20 - Tony Khan recently spoke with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about the possibility of sending Bryan Danielson and CM Punk over to Ring of Honor for an event. "I would love to see t[...]

Booker T Defends WWE's Choice To Rename Austin Theory

Booker T took to the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about Austin Theory's ring name being shortened to just "Theory." “We got Steve Austin coming back. Then y[...] Apr 20 - Booker T took to the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about Austin Theory's ring name being shortened to just "Theory." “We got Steve Austin coming back. Then y[...]

AEW's Youngest Signee, 16 Year Old Nick Wayne, Reveals He Has To Graduate High School For Contract To Go Into Effect

16 year old Nick Wayne became the youngest wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling in history, with his contract going into effect when the young wrestler turns 18. Speaking with POST Wrestling, Wayne[...] Apr 20 - 16 year old Nick Wayne became the youngest wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling in history, with his contract going into effect when the young wrestler turns 18. Speaking with POST Wrestling, Wayne[...]

Josh Alexander Is Tired Of People Using IMPACT Wrestling As A Stepping Stone

Josh Alexander was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about being bothered that people use IMPACT Wrestling has a stepping stone to get to other places. “I’ve al[...] Apr 20 - Josh Alexander was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about being bothered that people use IMPACT Wrestling has a stepping stone to get to other places. “I’ve al[...]

Maria Kanellis Reveals She's Been In Contact With Tony Khan Since ROH Purchase

Maria Kanellis recently spoke with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, where she spoke about the new owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan. “There has been some communication of trying to figure out[...] Apr 20 - Maria Kanellis recently spoke with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, where she spoke about the new owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan. “There has been some communication of trying to figure out[...]

Road Dogg Recalls Joining D-Generation X, Billy Gunn's Nickname and The Montreal Screwjob

On the most recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob. “When you go to the arena and it’s a TV or Pay-Per-View day, you k[...] Apr 20 - On the most recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob. “When you go to the arena and it’s a TV or Pay-Per-View day, you k[...]

Booker T Explains Why He Believes Getting Booked On AEW Dark Is A Demotion

Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion. “Hell yeah, it’s a demotion. I know that’s goi[...] Apr 20 - Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion. “Hell yeah, it’s a demotion. I know that’s goi[...]

Jay Lethal Wants To Be In The ROH World Title Picture

Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. [...] Apr 20 - Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. [...]

WWE 2K22 Patch 1.09 Released

For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.09 – 04.19.22 Hey, All&n[...] Apr 20 - For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.09 – 04.19.22 Hey, All&n[...]

Mick Foley Reveals Top 5 Favorite Wrestlers Of All Time

Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One of these things he discussed were his top 5 wrestle[...] Apr 20 - Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One of these things he discussed were his top 5 wrestle[...]

Biff Busick Wants To Focus On A Singles Career Following WWE Stint

Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE, sat down with MuscleManMalcolm. During this, he spoke about his aformentioned time in WWE. “Man, I loved it. I’ve watched wrestling si[...] Apr 20 - Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE, sat down with MuscleManMalcolm. During this, he spoke about his aformentioned time in WWE. “Man, I loved it. I’ve watched wrestling si[...]

Vickie Guerrero Reveals She Misses Being A General Manager

Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed by WhatCulture, where she spoke about wanting to return to the GM role. "I'm a little sad that I don't play the General Manager. I do miss those times a lot[...] Apr 20 - Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed by WhatCulture, where she spoke about wanting to return to the GM role. "I'm a little sad that I don't play the General Manager. I do miss those times a lot[...]

NJPW Announces 13 English Commentary Events For May 2022

Big news for English speaking New Japan Pro Wrestling fans has come in the form of a press release. You can read it below. May will see a stacked month for NJPW World subscribers! Starting with Wr[...] Apr 20 - Big news for English speaking New Japan Pro Wrestling fans has come in the form of a press release. You can read it below. May will see a stacked month for NJPW World subscribers! Starting with Wr[...]

AEW Dark Results (April 19 2022)

Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Dark Order ([...] Apr 19 - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Dark Order ([...]

Bully Ray Recalls Vince McMahon Shooting Down Dudley Boyz "Old School Heel" Philosophy

Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled the first time he and D-Von Dudley came to WWE to me[...] Apr 19 - Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled the first time he and D-Von Dudley came to WWE to me[...]

WWE Releases 2021 Community Impact Report

WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I’m incredibly proud to represent WWE for so many r[...] Apr 19 - WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I’m incredibly proud to represent WWE for so many r[...]

Steve Austin Comments On Possibility Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, t[...] Apr 19 - During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, t[...]

New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his former enforcer Sanga on tonight’s NXT 2.0 epi[...] Apr 19 - A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his former enforcer Sanga on tonight’s NXT 2.0 epi[...]

WWE Interested In Bringing Back FTR

Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter of months although they do have a one-year option[...] Apr 19 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter of months although they do have a one-year option[...]

Triple H Acknowledges AEW As Competition, Says He Likes The Guys Who Left NXT For AEW

Triple H recently spoke with The Athletic, where he was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. “As far as the competition aspect goes, it’s great. It makes everybody sharper[...] Apr 19 - Triple H recently spoke with The Athletic, where he was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. “As far as the competition aspect goes, it’s great. It makes everybody sharper[...]

Nikki Bella Says She'll Wrestle Again If Doctors Allow It

Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. “So I get this question quite a bit – [...] Apr 19 - Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. “So I get this question quite a bit – [...]

Jack Evans Announces Departure From AEW

Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was an original in the company, partnered with Angeli[...] Apr 19 - Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was an original in the company, partnered with Angeli[...]