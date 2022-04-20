Maria Kanellis Reveals She's Been In Contact With Tony Khan Since ROH Purchase

Maria Kanellis recently spoke with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, where she spoke about the new owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan.

“There has been some communication of trying to figure out a way….he has reached out to me and now we’re just trying to find a time to get on the phone and discuss things further. I’m hopeful that happens soon. I’m thankful and appreciative that he even reached out to me because I love Ring of Honor. A piece of my soul might have died a little bit when I was released from the company last year because last year was so fulfilling and I loved working with that division. I’m hopeful that we do find a time to communicate and a lot of our friends are trying to make sure we get in touch. I will keep everybody posted as things come into play.”

