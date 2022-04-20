Road Dogg Recalls Joining D-Generation X, Billy Gunn's Nickname and The Montreal Screwjob

On the most recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob.

“When you go to the arena and it’s a TV or Pay-Per-View day, you kind of just stick to your match, and at this point, that’s what I did. I remember I wasn’t watching the show at the time. I probably should have been. I could have learned something, but I didn’t see what happened.” “All of a sudden, everybody was running to the monitors to try to find out what was going down. What I remember that night the most was two things. One, the loogie that Bret spit on Vince McMahon like, holy mackerel, man. Yeah, that was disgusting, but what a shot, what an aim, like it was great. Then I remember staying late at the building and Vince coming out of the locker room with a big red and purple eyeball. From what I understand he let Bret swing on him. I don’t doubt that one bit because that’s the kind of man Vince is.” “I’m still not 100% sure it was all real, and that’s just me being honest with you. I know I’m cynical because I’m a wrestler, I’m one of the boys, and I think everything’s a work.”

Road Dogg spoke about his relationship with his former DX Army stablemates when the group first formed.

“It was good. You know, I was really lucky in the sense that Shawn (Michaels) took a liking to me early on. Shawn had a lot to do with me becoming the Roadie for Jeff Jarrett. He really spoke up for me during that period of my career, like early on, and so I knew Shawn and we got along well.” “I knew Hunter from WCW when he was Terra Ryzing and I was Brian Armstrong, and we worked there for probably a year. So we had a good relationship. Chyna had just come on, but she fit right in. She was such a trooper and such a good sport and funny and, man, she just fit right in with us. It was awesome.” “So yeah, my relationship with those guys were all positive. They still are to be quite honest with you.”

On the "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn nickname: