Booker T Explains Why He Believes Getting Booked On AEW Dark Is A Demotion

Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion.

“Hell yeah, it’s a demotion. I know that’s going to get picked up, but hell yeah it’s a demotion. Damnit, I’m not working on Dark. For me, working on Dark, which is a show that is only on the internet should be for the young guys coming up. I didn’t come from the big how, no pun intended, which I am talking about WWE, I didn’t come from WWE to come to AEW to work Dark. I don’t even know what Dark is, I don’t know who’s on it, I don’t know when it’s aired or anything like that. So, for me to be on Dark, it would make me feel a certain way, me personally.”

Booker compared it to working a show like Velocity or WWE Superstars.