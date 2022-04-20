Patch 1.09 is our biggest update yet, featuring some of our most popular community requests, stability and balance improvements, new MyGM features and much, much more. Thank you for playing, and keep the feedback coming via our social channels!

Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails:

For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available.

» More News From This Feed

Booker T Explains Why He Believes Getting Booked On AEW Dark Is A Demotion

Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion. “Hell yeah, it’s a demotion. I know that’s goi[...] Apr 20 - Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion. “Hell yeah, it’s a demotion. I know that’s goi[...]

Jay Lethal Wants To Be In The ROH World Title Picture

Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. [...] Apr 20 - Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. [...]

WWE 2K22 Patch 1.09 Released

For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.09 – 04.19.22 Hey, All&n[...] Apr 20 - For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.09 – 04.19.22 Hey, All&n[...]

Mick Foley Reveals Top 5 Favorite Wrestlers Of All Time

Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One of these things he discussed were his top 5 wrestle[...] Apr 20 - Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One of these things he discussed were his top 5 wrestle[...]

Biff Busick Wants To Focus On A Singles Career Following WWE Stint

Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE, sat down with MuscleManMalcolm. During this, he spoke about his aformentioned time in WWE. “Man, I loved it. I’ve watched wrestling si[...] Apr 20 - Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE, sat down with MuscleManMalcolm. During this, he spoke about his aformentioned time in WWE. “Man, I loved it. I’ve watched wrestling si[...]

Vickie Guerrero Reveals She Misses Being A General Manager

Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed by WhatCulture, where she spoke about wanting to return to the GM role. "I'm a little sad that I don't play the General Manager. I do miss those times a lot[...] Apr 20 - Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed by WhatCulture, where she spoke about wanting to return to the GM role. "I'm a little sad that I don't play the General Manager. I do miss those times a lot[...]

NJPW Announces 13 English Commentary Events For May 2022

Big news for English speaking New Japan Pro Wrestling fans has come in the form of a press release. You can read it below. May will see a stacked month for NJPW World subscribers! Starting with Wr[...] Apr 20 - Big news for English speaking New Japan Pro Wrestling fans has come in the form of a press release. You can read it below. May will see a stacked month for NJPW World subscribers! Starting with Wr[...]

AEW Dark Results (April 19 2022)

Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Dark Order ([...] Apr 19 - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Dark Order ([...]

Bully Ray Recalls Vince McMahon Shooting Down Dudley Boyz "Old School Heel" Philosophy

Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled the first time he and D-Von Dudley came to WWE to me[...] Apr 19 - Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled the first time he and D-Von Dudley came to WWE to me[...]

WWE Releases 2021 Community Impact Report

WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I’m incredibly proud to represent WWE for so many r[...] Apr 19 - WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I’m incredibly proud to represent WWE for so many r[...]

Steve Austin Comments On Possibility Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, t[...] Apr 19 - During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, t[...]

New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his former enforcer Sanga on tonight’s NXT 2.0 epi[...] Apr 19 - A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his former enforcer Sanga on tonight’s NXT 2.0 epi[...]

WWE Interested In Bringing Back FTR

Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter of months although they do have a one-year option[...] Apr 19 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter of months although they do have a one-year option[...]

Triple H Acknowledges AEW As Competition, Says He Likes The Guys Who Left NXT For AEW

Triple H recently spoke with The Athletic, where he was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. “As far as the competition aspect goes, it’s great. It makes everybody sharper[...] Apr 19 - Triple H recently spoke with The Athletic, where he was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. “As far as the competition aspect goes, it’s great. It makes everybody sharper[...]

Nikki Bella Says She'll Wrestle Again If Doctors Allow It

Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. “So I get this question quite a bit – [...] Apr 19 - Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. “So I get this question quite a bit – [...]

Jack Evans Announces Departure From AEW

Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was an original in the company, partnered with Angeli[...] Apr 19 - Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was an original in the company, partnered with Angeli[...]

Daniel Garcia Says You Can Be A Sports Entertainer And Pro Wrestler

During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Daniel Garcia discussed the difference between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers, and how you can have the ability to be both to make[...] Apr 19 - During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Daniel Garcia discussed the difference between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers, and how you can have the ability to be both to make[...]

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of PowerrrSurge

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the full card for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Check out the announcement[...] Apr 19 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the full card for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Check out the announcement[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 – Natalya Returns, Escobar vs. Hayes, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight: - Natalya returns to the NXT rin[...] Apr 19 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight: - Natalya returns to the NXT rin[...]

Update On Kushida Leaving WWE NXT 2.0

We reported on Monday evening, WWE NXT star Kushida has departed WWE. In an update, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Kushida’s departure… &l[...] Apr 19 - We reported on Monday evening, WWE NXT star Kushida has departed WWE. In an update, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Kushida’s departure… &l[...]

AEW Battle of the Belts II Drew Over 500,000 viewers On Saturday Night

The second-ever AEW Battle of the Belts pulled in a strong viewership for TNT on Saturday night. The one-hour special pulled in an average of 527,000 viewers and delivered a 0.18 rating in the all-im[...] Apr 19 - The second-ever AEW Battle of the Belts pulled in a strong viewership for TNT on Saturday night. The one-hour special pulled in an average of 527,000 viewers and delivered a 0.18 rating in the all-im[...]

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Yujiro KUSHIDA Has Left WWE

It's being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, as well as F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Yujiro KUSHIDA has parted ways from World [...] Apr 18 - It's being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, as well as F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Yujiro KUSHIDA has parted ways from World [...]

Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Championship from Finn Balor on RAW

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory defeated Finn Balor to capture the prestigious WWE United States Championship. After the match, Theory was congratulated by none other tha[...] Apr 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory defeated Finn Balor to capture the prestigious WWE United States Championship. After the match, Theory was congratulated by none other tha[...]

Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Week's RAW

It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Title on the line against WWE official[...] Apr 18 - It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Title on the line against WWE official[...]