Mick Foley Reveals Top 5 Favorite Wrestlers Of All Time
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 20, 2022
Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics.
One of these things he discussed were his top 5 wrestlers of all time:
"Terry Funk, Bruiser Brody, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Dynamite Kid. So, Brody and Kid are the wildcards. I never had anyone say flat out, ‘Dynamite Kid doesn’t belong there,’ they all go, ‘oh, that’s interesting.’ Brody was widely mostly known for his work in Japan, but to me, he was such an inspiration with the style he used.
So, I borrowed liberally from Funk, and from Brody, and from Dynamite Kid, so I thought I can’t do the stuff he does. But I can launch my own body as a weapon. Somehow he paid the ultimate price for that, he was in a wheelchair for the last 20 years of his life, but no one was better than he was."
Foley elaborated why Vader isn't on the list:
"The only reason I don’t put Vader on my list of favorites is because they were great matches, but they weren’t really fun. Whereas The Rock was always fun, Steve Austin was always fun, and Triple H was always fun. The Undertaker, always fun, we had a great time."
