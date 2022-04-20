WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Biff Busick Wants To Focus On A Singles Career Following WWE Stint
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 20, 2022
Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE, sat down with MuscleManMalcolm. During this, he spoke about his aformentioned time in WWE.
“Man, I loved it. I’ve watched wrestling since I was three years old. One of my first memories ever was Hulk Hogan vs. André The Giant at WrestleMania 3. You know, I always wanted to wrestle for the WWE. It’s funny, when I first started to train to be a wrestler, I didn’t know that independent wrestling existed. I just thought it was WWF and WCW. When I discovered independent wrestling, it was cool, but still the goal was to get to the WWE.
“When I got there, man, it was – I don’t want to sound corny, but it was my dream come true. This was my dream I’d wanted to do my entire life, and then you know, I achieved it, and to be there it was awesome. To train at the Performance Center with guys like Norman Smiley, Matt Bloom, Terry Taylor, there was so many great minds to learn from. It’s a time in my life that I’ll always hold dear to my heart.”
Busick also spoke about the possibility of a reunion with Danny Burch.
“They put us together as a team and I thought we made it work. Me and Danny didn’t really know each other beforehand. We weren’t really best friends or anything. We were kind of just two bald guys that they threw together. It’s funny, we had one match in Chicago at NXT TakeOver, and we weren’t really being used on TV a lot, so when we came out, the fans kind of didn’t react. I didn’t blame them at all, we were just two kind of bald guys coming out with mean, ugly faces.
“At the end of the match, I thought the crowd gave us a standing ovation and kind of earned their respect. So that’s another moment in time that I’ll always remember very fondly. Unfortunately, Danny had the injury with his shoulder, and we got stripped of the titles. I think now, we’re kind of going our separate ways as singles competitors.
“Danny’s still healing from his shoulder injury, and I think for now we’re going to stick to doing singles, but you can never say never. We could reunite one day and bring the team back together, but I wish Danny nothing but success in his singles run, and hopefully, we can bump into each other again one of these days.”
