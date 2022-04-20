Biff Busick Wants To Focus On A Singles Career Following WWE Stint

Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE, sat down with MuscleManMalcolm. During this, he spoke about his aformentioned time in WWE.

“Man, I loved it. I’ve watched wrestling since I was three years old. One of my first memories ever was Hulk Hogan vs. André The Giant at WrestleMania 3. You know, I always wanted to wrestle for the WWE. It’s funny, when I first started to train to be a wrestler, I didn’t know that independent wrestling existed. I just thought it was WWF and WCW. When I discovered independent wrestling, it was cool, but still the goal was to get to the WWE. “When I got there, man, it was – I don’t want to sound corny, but it was my dream come true. This was my dream I’d wanted to do my entire life, and then you know, I achieved it, and to be there it was awesome. To train at the Performance Center with guys like Norman Smiley, Matt Bloom, Terry Taylor, there was so many great minds to learn from. It’s a time in my life that I’ll always hold dear to my heart.”

Busick also spoke about the possibility of a reunion with Danny Burch.