AEW Dark Results (April 19 2022)
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Apr 19, 2022
VIDEO Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08)
Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08)
Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) via Pinfall (8:48)
Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling defeated JD Griffey via Pinfall (1:55)
Marina Shafir defeated Alejandra Lion via Submission (1:58)
Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) w/ QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo via Pinfall (8:25)
