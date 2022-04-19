Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

AEW Dark Results (April 19 2022)

Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky St[...] Apr 19 - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky St[...]

Bully Ray Recalls Vince McMahon Shooting Down Dudley Boyz "Old School Heel" Philosophy

Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled th[...] Apr 19 - Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled th[...]

WWE Releases 2021 Community Impact Report

WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I&rsquo[...] Apr 19 - WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I&rsquo[...]

Steve Austin Comments On Possibility Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would re[...] Apr 19 - During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would re[...]

New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his fo[...] Apr 19 - A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his fo[...]

WWE Interested In Bringing Back FTR

Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter[...] Apr 19 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter[...]

Triple H Acknowledges AEW As Competition, Says He Likes The Guys Who Left NXT For AEW

Triple H recently spoke with The Athletic, where he was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. “As far as the competition aspect [...] Apr 19 - Triple H recently spoke with The Athletic, where he was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. “As far as the competition aspect [...]

Nikki Bella Says She'll Wrestle Again If Doctors Allow It

Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. [...] Apr 19 - Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. [...]

Jack Evans Announces Departure From AEW

Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was[...] Apr 19 - Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was[...]

Daniel Garcia Says You Can Be A Sports Entertainer And Pro Wrestler

During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Daniel Garcia discussed the difference between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers, a[...] Apr 19 - During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Daniel Garcia discussed the difference between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers, a[...]

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of PowerrrSurge

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the full card for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series. NWA Power will air at 6 p[...] Apr 19 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the full card for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series. NWA Power will air at 6 p[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 – Natalya Returns, Escobar vs. Hayes, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced the following line[...] Apr 19 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced the following line[...]

Update On Kushida Leaving WWE NXT 2.0

We reported on Monday evening, WWE NXT star Kushida has departed WWE. In an update, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer ta[...] Apr 19 - We reported on Monday evening, WWE NXT star Kushida has departed WWE. In an update, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer ta[...]

AEW Battle of the Belts II Drew Over 500,000 viewers On Saturday Night

The second-ever AEW Battle of the Belts pulled in a strong viewership for TNT on Saturday night. The one-hour special pulled in an average of 527,000[...] Apr 19 - The second-ever AEW Battle of the Belts pulled in a strong viewership for TNT on Saturday night. The one-hour special pulled in an average of 527,000[...]

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Yujiro KUSHIDA Has Left WWE

It's being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, as well as F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that former WWE NXT Cruiserweight C[...] Apr 18 - It's being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, as well as F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that former WWE NXT Cruiserweight C[...]

Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Championship from Finn Balor on RAW

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory defeated Finn Balor to capture the prestigious WWE United States Championship. After the[...] Apr 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory defeated Finn Balor to capture the prestigious WWE United States Championship. After the[...]

Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Week's RAW

It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her [...] Apr 18 - It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 18 2022)

Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) [...] Apr 18 - Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) [...]

Rhea Ripley Turns Heel on RAW, Attacks Liv Morgan After Loss to Sasha & Naomi

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv[...] Apr 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv[...]

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Announced for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

During tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will feature a rema[...] Apr 18 - During tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will feature a rema[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 18, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previou[...] Apr 18 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previou[...]

A Mind-Blowing Amount Of People Watched WWE WrestleMania 38 In India

International markets are very important to WWE, and their reach in India was none more evident than with WWE WrestleMania 38 which brought in a mind-[...] Apr 18 - International markets are very important to WWE, and their reach in India was none more evident than with WWE WrestleMania 38 which brought in a mind-[...]

AEW Coach and Producer Jerry Lynn To Open New Pro Wrestling School

AEW coach and producer Jerry Lynn has announced he’s opened a wrestling school. Tweeting about his new school, Lynn said: “After years[...] Apr 18 - AEW coach and producer Jerry Lynn has announced he’s opened a wrestling school. Tweeting about his new school, Lynn said: “After years[...]

📺 WATCH: Ric Flair Takes Bumps Working Out With AEW Star

Ric Flair is still styling and profiling at the age of 73. In a video released a video on social media, Flair shows himself taking bumps in the ring [...] Apr 18 - Ric Flair is still styling and profiling at the age of 73. In a video released a video on social media, Flair shows himself taking bumps in the ring [...]