WWE Releases 2021 Community Impact Report

WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report.

Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement:

Good afternoon,

I’m incredibly proud to represent WWE for so many reasons, not only for the impact we have on our fans and partners, but for the impact we make in the communities we serve. This includes our Superstars playing unified sports with Special Olympics athletes, hosting anti-bullying rallies for boys and girls in Saudi Arabia, or recognizing local community heroes like Sgt. Al Reeder who developed a program that delivered hundreds of pounds of food every week to the local community of Las Vegas.

To a person, our work in the community is what our Superstars find most rewarding. Together, we generated more than 12.1 million impressions for our partners, raised and contributed $4.2 million, and hosted and participated in 231 Global Events with 300 WWE Superstar appearances. If you have time, please click the image below to view WWE’s 2021 Community Impact Report.

Thank you for helping us achieve our mission of putting smiles on people’s faces,

Steph