WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Steve Austin Comments On Possibility Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2022
During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year.
“I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that’s gonna be a big show in a big time city and it’ll be a two-night event again so, I’m not — I’m sure I’m done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can’t imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I’m not booking myself on the show because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I’ll be there.”
Would you like to see Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39?
AEW Dark Results (April 19 2022) Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Dark Order ([...]
Apr 19 - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Dark Order ([...]
Apr 19 - Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled the first time he and D-Von Dudley came to WWE to me[...]
Apr 19
WWE Releases 2021 Community Impact Report WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I’m incredibly proud to represent WWE for so many r[...]
Apr 19 - WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I’m incredibly proud to represent WWE for so many r[...]
Apr 19 - During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, t[...]
Apr 19
New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his former enforcer Sanga on tonight’s NXT 2.0 epi[...]
Apr 19 - A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his former enforcer Sanga on tonight’s NXT 2.0 epi[...]
Apr 19
WWE Interested In Bringing Back FTR Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter of months although they do have a one-year option[...]
Apr 19 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter of months although they do have a one-year option[...]
Apr 19 - Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. “So I get this question quite a bit – [...]
Apr 19
Jack Evans Announces Departure From AEW Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was an original in the company, partnered with Angeli[...]
Apr 19 - Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was an original in the company, partnered with Angeli[...]
Apr 19 - During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Daniel Garcia discussed the difference between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers, and how you can have the ability to be both to make[...]
Apr 19 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight: - Natalya returns to the NXT rin[...]
Apr 19
Update On Kushida Leaving WWE NXT 2.0 We reported on Monday evening, WWE NXT star Kushida has departed WWE. In an update, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Kushida’s departure… &l[...]
Apr 19 - We reported on Monday evening, WWE NXT star Kushida has departed WWE. In an update, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Kushida’s departure… &l[...]
Apr 19 - The second-ever AEW Battle of the Belts pulled in a strong viewership for TNT on Saturday night. The one-hour special pulled in an average of 527,000 viewers and delivered a 0.18 rating in the all-im[...]
Apr 18 - It's being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, as well as F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Yujiro KUSHIDA has parted ways from World [...]
Apr 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory defeated Finn Balor to capture the prestigious WWE United States Championship. After the match, Theory was congratulated by none other tha[...]
Apr 18 - It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Title on the line against WWE official[...]
Apr 18
AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 18 2022) Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling defeated J. Spade vi[...]
Apr 18 - Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling defeated J. Spade vi[...]
Apr 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. After the match, Ripley turned heel and [...]
Apr 18 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previously on Raw... We open with a short video highligh[...]
Apr 18 - International markets are very important to WWE, and their reach in India was none more evident than with WWE WrestleMania 38 which brought in a mind-blowing 56.1 million viewers on Sony Sports Networ[...]
Apr 18 - Ric Flair is still styling and profiling at the age of 73. In a video released a video on social media, Flair shows himself taking bumps in the ring with his former IMPACT Wrestling rival, AEW star a[...]