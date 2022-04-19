Steve Austin Comments On Possibility Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

Would you like to see Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39?

“I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that’s gonna be a big show in a big time city and it’ll be a two-night event again so, I’m not — I’m sure I’m done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can’t imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I’m not booking myself on the show because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I’ll be there.”

During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast , Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year.

AEW Dark Results (April 19 2022)

Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Dark Order ([...] Apr 19 - Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey via Pinfall (3:08) Danielle Kamela defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (2:08) Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Dark Order ([...]

Bully Ray Recalls Vince McMahon Shooting Down Dudley Boyz "Old School Heel" Philosophy

Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled the first time he and D-Von Dudley came to WWE to me[...] Apr 19 - Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the interview, Bully Ray recalled the first time he and D-Von Dudley came to WWE to me[...]

WWE Releases 2021 Community Impact Report

WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I’m incredibly proud to represent WWE for so many r[...] Apr 19 - WWE has released their 2021 Community Impact report. Along with that, Stephanie McMahon released the following statement: Good afternoon, I’m incredibly proud to represent WWE for so many r[...]

Steve Austin Comments On Possibility Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, t[...] Apr 19 - During an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 next year. “I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, t[...]

New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his former enforcer Sanga on tonight’s NXT 2.0 epi[...] Apr 19 - A grudge match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. WWE announced that Grayson Waller will go up against his former enforcer Sanga on tonight’s NXT 2.0 epi[...]

WWE Interested In Bringing Back FTR

Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter of months although they do have a one-year option[...] Apr 19 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter of months although they do have a one-year option[...]

Triple H Acknowledges AEW As Competition, Says He Likes The Guys Who Left NXT For AEW

Triple H recently spoke with The Athletic, where he was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. “As far as the competition aspect goes, it’s great. It makes everybody sharper[...] Apr 19 - Triple H recently spoke with The Athletic, where he was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. “As far as the competition aspect goes, it’s great. It makes everybody sharper[...]

Nikki Bella Says She'll Wrestle Again If Doctors Allow It

Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. “So I get this question quite a bit – [...] Apr 19 - Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE. “So I get this question quite a bit – [...]

Jack Evans Announces Departure From AEW

Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was an original in the company, partnered with Angeli[...] Apr 19 - Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month. Evans was an original in the company, partnered with Angeli[...]

Daniel Garcia Says You Can Be A Sports Entertainer And Pro Wrestler

During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Daniel Garcia discussed the difference between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers, and how you can have the ability to be both to make[...] Apr 19 - During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Daniel Garcia discussed the difference between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers, and how you can have the ability to be both to make[...]

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of PowerrrSurge

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the full card for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Check out the announcement[...] Apr 19 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the full card for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Check out the announcement[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 – Natalya Returns, Escobar vs. Hayes, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight: - Natalya returns to the NXT rin[...] Apr 19 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight: - Natalya returns to the NXT rin[...]

Update On Kushida Leaving WWE NXT 2.0

We reported on Monday evening, WWE NXT star Kushida has departed WWE. In an update, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Kushida’s departure… &l[...] Apr 19 - We reported on Monday evening, WWE NXT star Kushida has departed WWE. In an update, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Kushida’s departure… &l[...]

AEW Battle of the Belts II Drew Over 500,000 viewers On Saturday Night

The second-ever AEW Battle of the Belts pulled in a strong viewership for TNT on Saturday night. The one-hour special pulled in an average of 527,000 viewers and delivered a 0.18 rating in the all-im[...] Apr 19 - The second-ever AEW Battle of the Belts pulled in a strong viewership for TNT on Saturday night. The one-hour special pulled in an average of 527,000 viewers and delivered a 0.18 rating in the all-im[...]

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Yujiro KUSHIDA Has Left WWE

It's being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, as well as F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Yujiro KUSHIDA has parted ways from World [...] Apr 18 - It's being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, as well as F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Yujiro KUSHIDA has parted ways from World [...]

Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Championship from Finn Balor on RAW

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory defeated Finn Balor to capture the prestigious WWE United States Championship. After the match, Theory was congratulated by none other tha[...] Apr 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory defeated Finn Balor to capture the prestigious WWE United States Championship. After the match, Theory was congratulated by none other tha[...]

Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Week's RAW

It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Title on the line against WWE official[...] Apr 18 - It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Title on the line against WWE official[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 18 2022)

Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling defeated J. Spade vi[...] Apr 18 - Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling defeated J. Spade vi[...]

Rhea Ripley Turns Heel on RAW, Attacks Liv Morgan After Loss to Sasha & Naomi

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. After the match, Ripley turned heel and [...] Apr 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. After the match, Ripley turned heel and [...]

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Announced for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

During tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will feature a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The r[...] Apr 18 - During tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will feature a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The r[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 18, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previously on Raw... We open with a short video highligh[...] Apr 18 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previously on Raw... We open with a short video highligh[...]

A Mind-Blowing Amount Of People Watched WWE WrestleMania 38 In India

International markets are very important to WWE, and their reach in India was none more evident than with WWE WrestleMania 38 which brought in a mind-blowing 56.1 million viewers on Sony Sports Networ[...] Apr 18 - International markets are very important to WWE, and their reach in India was none more evident than with WWE WrestleMania 38 which brought in a mind-blowing 56.1 million viewers on Sony Sports Networ[...]

AEW Coach and Producer Jerry Lynn To Open New Pro Wrestling School

AEW coach and producer Jerry Lynn has announced he’s opened a wrestling school. Tweeting about his new school, Lynn said: “After years of being asked,”When are you going to open [...] Apr 18 - AEW coach and producer Jerry Lynn has announced he’s opened a wrestling school. Tweeting about his new school, Lynn said: “After years of being asked,”When are you going to open [...]

📺 WATCH: Ric Flair Takes Bumps Working Out With AEW Star

Ric Flair is still styling and profiling at the age of 73. In a video released a video on social media, Flair shows himself taking bumps in the ring with his former IMPACT Wrestling rival, AEW star a[...] Apr 18 - Ric Flair is still styling and profiling at the age of 73. In a video released a video on social media, Flair shows himself taking bumps in the ring with his former IMPACT Wrestling rival, AEW star a[...]