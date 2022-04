Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“So I get this question quite a bit – if I will go and wrestle in the near future. As long as the doctors say yes. Especially with my sister. When we left is when they brought in the tag titles. I kinda would like it more when my son is like three or four. A dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting ringside and being like, ‘that’s my mom.’ I really would love to go back one day with my sister, fight for the tag titles, win them in front of our kids. That would be amazing.”

Nikki Bella recently did a Q&A for America's Got Talent: Extreme, where she was asked about the possibility of a future in-ring return in WWE.

Nikki Bella Says She'll Wrestle Again If Doctors Allow It

Jack Evans Announces Departure From AEW

Daniel Garcia Says You Can Be A Sports Entertainer And Pro Wrestler

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of PowerrrSurge

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 – Natalya Returns, Escobar vs. Hayes, More

Update On Kushida Leaving WWE NXT 2.0

AEW Battle of the Belts II Drew Over 500,000 viewers On Saturday Night

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Yujiro KUSHIDA Has Left WWE

Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Championship from Finn Balor on RAW

Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Week's RAW

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 18 2022)

Rhea Ripley Turns Heel on RAW, Attacks Liv Morgan After Loss to Sasha & Naomi

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Announced for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 18, 2022)

A Mind-Blowing Amount Of People Watched WWE WrestleMania 38 In India

AEW Coach and Producer Jerry Lynn To Open New Pro Wrestling School

📺 WATCH: Ric Flair Takes Bumps Working Out With AEW Star

Vince McMahon Once Wanted The Rock To Wrestle A Bear!

News On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn't Yet Returned To WWE Television

WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

WWE "Table For 3" Returning This Week

Two Big Names Not Appearing On Tonight's WWE RAW

Backstage Speculation On Tony Khan's Next "Huge Announcement"

Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

