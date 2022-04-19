WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jack Evans Announces Departure From AEW
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 19, 2022
Jack Evans took to Twitter today to announce that he is not going to be resigned by AEW when his contract runs out at the end of the month.
Evans was an original in the company, partnered with Angelico as The Hybrid 2. Angelico's contract status is currently unknown.
