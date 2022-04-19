WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of PowerrrSurge
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2022
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the full card for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series.
NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV.
Check out the announcement below:
“This week, the NWA’s own Velvet Sky presents a very special edition of NWA PowerrrSurge that she’s calling Velvet After Dark!
Velvet, along with some very special guests, will be bringing you the action up close and personal! But of course, it wouldn’t be a National Wrestling Alliance show without some hard-hitting wrestling matches!
Paola Blaze faces Tootie Lynn!
The Masked Cyon takes on Garrisaon Creed!
And Idolmanis Sports Management’s own Marshe Rockett and BLK Jeez battle the Rude Dudes: Jamie Stanley & El Rudo!”
