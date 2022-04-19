AEW Battle of the Belts II Drew Over 500,000 viewers On Saturday Night

The second-ever AEW Battle of the Belts pulled in a strong viewership for TNT on Saturday night.

The one-hour special pulled in an average of 527,000 viewers and delivered a 0.18 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show came in at #10 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.

In comparison, the previous Battle of the Belts special in January drew 704,000 viewers and did a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic.