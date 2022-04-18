Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Championship from Finn Balor on RAW

HE DID IT. HE DID IT. HE ACTUALLY DID IT! THEORY WINS! THEORY WINS! THEORY WINS! #AndNew #USChampion @austintheory1 !!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tkBoXLEll7

#USChampion @FinnBalor will do whatever he has to do to retain the #USTitle against @austintheory1 on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/t7A8NXwDRW

After the match, Theory was congratulated by none other than WWE Chairman & CEO Mr. Vince McMahon.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory defeated Finn Balor to capture the prestigious WWE United States Championship.

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Yujiro KUSHIDA Has Left WWE

It's being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, as well as F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that former WWE NXT Cruiserweight C[...] Apr 18 - It's being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, as well as F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that former WWE NXT Cruiserweight C[...]

Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Week's RAW

It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her [...] Apr 18 - It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 18 2022)

Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) [...] Apr 18 - Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) [...]

Rhea Ripley Turns Heel on RAW, Attacks Liv Morgan After Loss to Sasha & Naomi

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv[...] Apr 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv[...]

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Announced for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

During tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will feature a rema[...] Apr 18 - During tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will feature a rema[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 18, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previou[...] Apr 18 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previou[...]

A Mind-Blowing Amount Of People Watched WWE WrestleMania 38 In India

International markets are very important to WWE, and their reach in India was none more evident than with WWE WrestleMania 38 which brought in a mind-[...] Apr 18 - International markets are very important to WWE, and their reach in India was none more evident than with WWE WrestleMania 38 which brought in a mind-[...]

AEW Coach and Producer Jerry Lynn To Open New Pro Wrestling School

AEW coach and producer Jerry Lynn has announced he’s opened a wrestling school. Tweeting about his new school, Lynn said: “After years[...] Apr 18 - AEW coach and producer Jerry Lynn has announced he’s opened a wrestling school. Tweeting about his new school, Lynn said: “After years[...]

📺 WATCH: Ric Flair Takes Bumps Working Out With AEW Star

Ric Flair is still styling and profiling at the age of 73. In a video released a video on social media, Flair shows himself taking bumps in the ring [...] Apr 18 - Ric Flair is still styling and profiling at the age of 73. In a video released a video on social media, Flair shows himself taking bumps in the ring [...]

Vince McMahon Once Wanted The Rock To Wrestle A Bear!

During the latest episode of his ‘Something to Wrestle’ Podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed Vince McMahon once wanted The Rock to wrestl[...] Apr 18 - During the latest episode of his ‘Something to Wrestle’ Podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed Vince McMahon once wanted The Rock to wrestl[...]

News On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn't Yet Returned To WWE Television

Missing Alexa Bliss? Fightful Select is reporting that Alexa Bliss has been removed from WWE television of late due to a no creative direction fo[...] Apr 18 - Missing Alexa Bliss? Fightful Select is reporting that Alexa Bliss has been removed from WWE television of late due to a no creative direction fo[...]

WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. WWE issued the following: Santos Esc[...] Apr 18 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. WWE issued the following: Santos Esc[...]

WWE "Table For 3" Returning This Week

WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on P[...] Apr 18 - WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on P[...]

Two Big Names Not Appearing On Tonight's WWE RAW

The Miz and Rey Mysterio will reportedly not be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to SEScoops. Last week, The Miz opened RA[...] Apr 18 - The Miz and Rey Mysterio will reportedly not be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to SEScoops. Last week, The Miz opened RA[...]

Backstage Speculation On Tony Khan's Next "Huge Announcement"

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another "huge announcement" on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS and this has naturally resulted in a lot of speculat[...] Apr 18 - AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another "huge announcement" on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS and this has naturally resulted in a lot of speculat[...]

Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW returns tonight with a new episode of Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card bel[...] Apr 18 - AEW returns tonight with a new episode of Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card bel[...]

Triple H Addresses WWE NXT Changes, Competition From AEW, Wrestlers Jumping Ship, More

During an interview with The Athletic, Triple H discussed the recent changes to the WWE NXT brand to NXT 2.0, and the new directive to hire hiring you[...] Apr 18 - During an interview with The Athletic, Triple H discussed the recent changes to the WWE NXT brand to NXT 2.0, and the new directive to hire hiring you[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Two Weddings, A Lie Detector Test and Two Title Matches

Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will fe[...] Apr 18 - Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will fe[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses Meeting With Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 38

During a recent interview with “‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the[...] Apr 18 - During a recent interview with “‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the[...]

Eric Young Says His Price Tag Is Too High For A WWE Return

Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always[...] Apr 18 - Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always[...]

Big Damo Calls Drake Maverick "The New Terry Taylor"

Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Ter[...] Apr 18 - Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Ter[...]

PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: [...] Apr 18 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: [...]