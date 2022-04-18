WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Week's RAW
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 18, 2022
It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Title on the line against WWE official Sonya Deville.
AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 18 2022) Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling defeated J. Spade vi[...]
WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. WWE issued the following: Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes follo[...]
WWE "Table For 3" Returning This Week WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. The episode will featu[...]
PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...]
