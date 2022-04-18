WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 18, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

We open with a short video highlight Cody's return to Raw and the eventual rematch between he and Rollins finally being made official. Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Jerry "the King" Lawler--filling in for Graves, who's on his honeymoon with Carmella--welcome us to Raw in Buffalo.

Seth Rawlins Addresses Cody Rhodes & the WWE Universe

Seth comes out to a great reaction and welcomes us to Monday Night Rawlins. "It is a party out here tonight and nobody wants to party alone! So I've got an invitation to make, haha, an invitation to my WrestleMania: BackLash opponent himself--Mister Nightmare, the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes come on down (and) let's have a chat!" The lights go out and here comes Mister Nightmare. Cody Rhodes is shown love by teh crowd and Rollins encourages the crowd to "give it up for the Nightmare!" Rhodes speaks, asking to stand on ceremony "beacuse this all feels so...familiar." The fans pop. "Familiar as in, you and I in this ring, in this city"--insert pop here. "For those that don't know the story, I'd say taht Buffalo is Rhodes Country. But familiarty and admiratrion are certainly strangers. YOu've invited me out here. Please, what do you want to talk about?"

Rollins takes his turn on the mic, acknowledging Buffalo might be Rhodes Country "but this is about respect, man." He's drowned out by another loud chant for Cody, then continues--but not before Rhodes plays up to the crowd for another cheap pop. "Don't ever do that to me again," Rollins sternly warns Rhodes. Rollins looks to continue but again, Rhodes plays to the crowd despite the warning! "Ah, this was gonna go one direction--now it's gonna go another," Rollins goes on, getting angry. "I was gonna tell you how much respect I had for your family name, for your brother, for your daddy the American Dream Dusty Rhodes...how much respect I had for you and your long journey. You went away, you worked hard and you came back as the American Nightmare. But instead I want to remind you all that hard work you put in is nothing because Seth 'Freaking' Rollins made you a star in one night at WrestleMania, baby!" Rhodes asks to dispense with the pleasantries, wanting Rollins to get to the point. "The point," Rollins replies, "is that at WrestleMania you had an unfair advantage. You came in as Mister McMahon's surprise opponent...I didn't have the proper time to prepare, so I...I lost." The crowd heckles him as he pauses. "That's a tough pill for me to swallow but is even tougher is (that) some of these people out here--and maybe even you--think that means you're better than me." He states that's something he can't live with because he's better than Cody in every way imaginable. "You may be the 'flavor of the month' but you are not the future of this industry," Rollins continues, stating he is better than Rhodes as he's been to the top of the industry.

Rhodes corrects Seth, stating that he's been tot he mountaintop four times. "Four times, and me? None. But if all of that, that whole diatribe, that whole tantrum...it doesn't change what happened at WrestleMania. And in my absence the last six years, Id id have a management position and I learned a little something called mediation." He states that they could go back and forth about who's better but, instead, elects to ask a "neutral party"--the "good folks" of Buffalo. Another cheap, but loud, Cody pop. Cody asks if they think he's better than Seth and gets a very vocal, excited response with a still audible booing section. The crowd does a yes chant for him. Rollins objects, and instead they "put the shoe on the other foot" and "in the main event tonight, you stand in the middle of this ring and you wait to face a surprise opponent hand picked by Seth...Rollins." he asks Rhodes about that, as it's "so easy" and the crowd again pops for Rhodes, chanting yes. Rhodes tells Rollins that he (Rollins) and they (the crowd) already know the answer. He states he didn't come to the E to run from challenges so the answer is yes. His music plays him out!

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: the Boss & Glow(c) vs Liv Brutally

Our champs, Sasha Banks & Naomi, are out first. We head to our first break of the night before returning. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are out next. It's nice seeing Ripley more comfortable on the main roster finally. We start with Ripley and Banks. Ripley with a dropkick to Banks to start us off before taking her into the corner. Rhea with three shoulder thrusts as Liv tags in. Ripley whips Morgan into Banks then assists Morgan with a wheelbarrow slam. Banks begins to fight back against Liv, dropping her with a kick, and tags in Naomi. Both women double-team kick Morgan to the head and Naomi covers for two. Banks & Naomi use quick tags of their own to put the challengers on guard. Ripley is wiped out by the commentary table. Banks and Naomi sends Liv into the ring post then attempt to hit a cross-body on Ripley. Ripley catches her and uses her as a weapon, knocking down Naomi and slamming Banks into the barricade then the floor. We go to break with the champs down. When we return, we find Ripley with a waist lock around Naomi. Naomi leans back to force a break via threat of pin fall. Ripley breaks free and tags in Liv Morgan, then hoists Naomi up in the Electric Chair. Morgan miss-times and botches, slightly, a middle rope blockbuster. Morgan attempts two covers but Naomi hangs in there. Naomi fails to notice a blind tag as Rhea tags herself in. Morgan, assisted by Ripley, hits a powerbomb. Rhea hits a Riptide to Naomi as Banks enters the ring and desperately hits a backstabber on Liv Morgan just in time to make the save! The momentum is on the side of the champs. Banks hits a rolling cutter into a Naomi sit-out spinebuster then follows it up by rolling into a cover, stealing the win as Liv remains down on the ramp outside the ring.

Your Winners and STILL Women's Tag Team Champions, the Boss & Glow!

The Circle of Life: Ripley Betrays Morgan

And, just how Nikki A.S.H. turned on Ripley after blaming her for a string of losses, Ripley has thus turned on Morgan for the same reason. Morgan took a beating and a Riptide as the crowd boos and Ripley walks off. Jimmy Smith tells us he "did not see that coming" meanwhile, granny who's never seen Raw before tonight, totally saw that coming.

WWE Official Sonya Deville Addresses Her Actions

Deville tells us that she didn't want to become an official; it was forced upon her until she could return to action. So she wants to take on Bianca Belair as she wants "the best, nothing less" and that's Bianca Belair. She tells us Belair wanted a challenge and that's her. Raw Champion Bianca Belair makes her way out wearing a bow-tie as a top. Deville tells Belair she knows the EST is excited about her match, so she reminds Belair that she's standing there as a WWE Official "and if you so much a lay one finger on me, well, you'll be subject to repercussions." The crowd chants for her to "do it." Instead, Belair gets on the mic. She tells Sonya she's eager to get her hands on Deville and suggests we have the title match right here and now. Deville states she didn't wait three years to have her opportunity in "this rusted-out suburb of NYC!" Big boos. She tells Belair it's gonna happen "somewhere you're really gonna hate losing. How about next wee, in your hometown of Knoxville, TN?" She states she's helping Belair out because "when you lose the title, you'll have your friends and family there to console you! Have a shoulder to cry on! I mean, Bianca, at this point they're so used to watching you lose titles quickly." Belair seems upset and Deville taunts her. Belair hoists her up in the KO and Deville threatens to suspend her, fine her, and strip her title so Belair throws her down instead of executing the move.

Singles Match: Veer vs Jeff Brooks

Veer Mahaan is out ahead of this match--his opponent will be announced after this word from their sponsors. When we return, the short local talent--Jeff Brooks--stands no chance as Veer Mahaan spends approximately a minute squishing him before tapping him out in a cervical clutch. After the win, Mahaan again put the clutch on and refused to break it until officials forced him off. And, like last week, he again broke through the officials to lock the clutch in until they broke him off a second time.

Your Winner by Submission, Veer Mahaan!