A Mind-Blowing Amount Of People Watched WWE WrestleMania 38 In India

WrestleMania 38 beat Super Bowl LVI with 2.2 billion social media impressions for WWE vs. 1.8 billion impressions for the NFL. WWE won in video views with WrestleMania at 1.1 billion vs. Super Bowl at 618 million. WWE won in engagements with WrestleMania at 87 million vs. Super Bowl at 78 million. WWE won in video watch time with WrestleMania at 13.1 million hours vs. Super Bowl at 3.56 million hours.

In terms of the Live viewership of WrestleMania on Saturday is concerned, it was up by 34% with WrestleMania Sunday viewership up 33% year-on-year.

International markets are very important to WWE, and their reach in India was none more evident than with WWE WrestleMania 38 which brought in a mind-blowing 56.1 million viewers on Sony Sports Network according to a report from India.com .

Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Week's RAW

It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Title on the line against WWE official[...] Apr 18 - It has been announced that next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a Women's Championship Match, as Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Title on the line against WWE official[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 18 2022)

Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling defeated J. Spade vi[...] Apr 18 - Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Pinfall (1:30) Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (4:24) Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling defeated J. Spade vi[...]

Rhea Ripley Turns Heel on RAW, Attacks Liv Morgan After Loss to Sasha & Naomi

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. After the match, Ripley turned heel and [...] Apr 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. After the match, Ripley turned heel and [...]

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Announced for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

During tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will feature a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The r[...] Apr 18 - During tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will feature a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The r[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 18, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previously on Raw... We open with a short video highligh[...] Apr 18 - The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previously on Raw... We open with a short video highligh[...]

A Mind-Blowing Amount Of People Watched WWE WrestleMania 38 In India

AEW Coach and Producer Jerry Lynn To Open New Pro Wrestling School

AEW coach and producer Jerry Lynn has announced he’s opened a wrestling school. Tweeting about his new school, Lynn said: “After years of being asked,”When are you going to open [...] Apr 18 - AEW coach and producer Jerry Lynn has announced he’s opened a wrestling school. Tweeting about his new school, Lynn said: “After years of being asked,”When are you going to open [...]

📺 WATCH: Ric Flair Takes Bumps Working Out With AEW Star

Ric Flair is still styling and profiling at the age of 73. In a video released a video on social media, Flair shows himself taking bumps in the ring with his former IMPACT Wrestling rival, AEW star a[...] Apr 18 - Ric Flair is still styling and profiling at the age of 73. In a video released a video on social media, Flair shows himself taking bumps in the ring with his former IMPACT Wrestling rival, AEW star a[...]

Vince McMahon Once Wanted The Rock To Wrestle A Bear!

During the latest episode of his ‘Something to Wrestle’ Podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed Vince McMahon once wanted The Rock to wrestle a bear on Wall Street in New York City! On McMa[...] Apr 18 - During the latest episode of his ‘Something to Wrestle’ Podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed Vince McMahon once wanted The Rock to wrestle a bear on Wall Street in New York City! On McMa[...]

News On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn't Yet Returned To WWE Television

Missing Alexa Bliss? Fightful Select is reporting that Alexa Bliss has been removed from WWE television of late due to a no creative direction for her character. Bliss reportedly became very[...] Apr 18 - Missing Alexa Bliss? Fightful Select is reporting that Alexa Bliss has been removed from WWE television of late due to a no creative direction for her character. Bliss reportedly became very[...]

WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. WWE issued the following: Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes follo[...] Apr 18 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. WWE issued the following: Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes follo[...]

WWE "Table For 3" Returning This Week

WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. The episode will featu[...] Apr 18 - WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. The episode will featu[...]

Two Big Names Not Appearing On Tonight's WWE RAW

The Miz and Rey Mysterio will reportedly not be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to SEScoops. Last week, The Miz opened RAW with his Miz TV show with special guest Cody Rho[...] Apr 18 - The Miz and Rey Mysterio will reportedly not be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to SEScoops. Last week, The Miz opened RAW with his Miz TV show with special guest Cody Rho[...]

Backstage Speculation On Tony Khan's Next "Huge Announcement"

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another "huge announcement" on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS and this has naturally resulted in a lot of speculation as to what he could be announcing. The leadin[...] Apr 18 - AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another "huge announcement" on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS and this has naturally resulted in a lot of speculation as to what he could be announcing. The leadin[...]

Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW returns tonight with a new episode of Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card below: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise [...] Apr 18 - AEW returns tonight with a new episode of Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card below: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise [...]

Triple H Addresses WWE NXT Changes, Competition From AEW, Wrestlers Jumping Ship, More

During an interview with The Athletic, Triple H discussed the recent changes to the WWE NXT brand to NXT 2.0, and the new directive to hire hiring younger talent. On hiring college athletes and young[...] Apr 18 - During an interview with The Athletic, Triple H discussed the recent changes to the WWE NXT brand to NXT 2.0, and the new directive to hire hiring younger talent. On hiring college athletes and young[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Two Weddings, A Lie Detector Test and Two Title Matches

Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will feature Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke &a[...] Apr 18 - Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will feature Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke &a[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses Meeting With Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 38

During a recent interview with “‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the interaction they both had given their bad blood f[...] Apr 18 - During a recent interview with “‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the interaction they both had given their bad blood f[...]

Eric Young Says His Price Tag Is Too High For A WWE Return

Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think t[...] Apr 18 - Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think t[...]

Big Damo Calls Drake Maverick "The New Terry Taylor"

Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Terry Taylor. He’s gonna get fired six or seven[...] Apr 18 - Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Terry Taylor. He’s gonna get fired six or seven[...]

PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...] Apr 18 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...]

Bully Ray Praises Charlotte Flair For Escaping Ric Flair's Shadow

Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I don’t think of Ric Flair at all when I thin[...] Apr 18 - Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I don’t think of Ric Flair at all when I thin[...]

WWE Wanted To Split Up Edge & Christian After WrestleMania 2000

Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after WrestleMania 2000. “I think maybe a few da[...] Apr 18 - Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after WrestleMania 2000. “I think maybe a few da[...]