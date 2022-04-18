WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Once Wanted The Rock To Wrestle A Bear!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2022

Vince McMahon Once Wanted The Rock To Wrestle A Bear!

During the latest episode of his ‘Something to Wrestle’ Podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed Vince McMahon once wanted The Rock to wrestle a bear on Wall Street in New York City!

On McMahon first suggesting The Rock vs. The Bear when the company joined the New York Stock Exchange:

“The ring on Wall Street is when we moved from NASDAQ to the New York Stock Exchange.” Bruce Recalled. “Vince came into my office on a Thursday, and I believe that it was going to be a Tuesday or a Wednesday that we were going to go and be on the New York Stock Exchange, to ring the bell on the stock exchange, and Vince wanted to put a ring in the middle of Wall Street. Shut Wall Street down and put a ring there and have matches at noon. Huge spectacle, we’re gonna go live on WWF.com, so it’s like, okay, cool. I thought he was just kind of like telling me this. So that I knew that, ‘Okay, we need to put together a show, we need to come up with something.’ But what he was telling me was, ‘Hey, I want to do this, get it done. As he’s trailing off he goes, ‘…and I want a bear! I want The Rock to wrestle a bear. ‘The Brahma Bull’ versus The Bear. The honest to God living wrestling bear, which used to be an attraction back in the day.”

Prichard on how WWE hosted several matches on Wall Street:

“So I’m scratching my head. I called someone in their office that dealt with that type of logistics, and how do you get a street shut down in New York, and so on and so forth? the answer I got was that ‘Wall Street had never been shut down like that in the history of Wall Street, you can’t shut Wall Street down. Doesn’t happen.’ Well, ‘Vince wants to put a ring up. Vince wants to have this event when we go to the stock exchange.’ Ah, ‘Bruce, that can’t be done.’ Well, ‘It’s not about if it can be done, it’s what do we have to do to get it done,’ and we got it done. We pulled a lot of strings and were able to get…the stars lined up. [Bill] Clinton was the president at the time, and Clinton was actually speaking in a hotel three blocks from the stock exchange. So there were already roadblocks in place, and a great deal of security already. So while you would think that would be a hindrance, I think that kind of helped us in that they were probably going to block off that area anyway. So we got the other end of it blocked off because it only made sense. A lot of things fell into place. Very, very fortunate. But it was by the hair of our chinny chin chin, and it was there — ‘No’ was not an acceptable answer.”

On ‘The Rock vs The Bear’ not taking place:

“The bear, thank God, was reconsidered on several fronts. Because, first of all, you had the animal rights activists that would probably not look kindly on a wrestling bear. Even though the human rights activists are the ones that probably should have been alarmed. Because trust me, the bear always goes over… So anyway, as we’re getting closer to this. The idea becomes, ‘Well, do you really want a bear hanging around on the New York Stock Exchange the day that your stock goes public?’ Well, ‘The Bear was out today on the New York Stock Exchange.’ No, you don’t want that. You want ‘The Brahma Bull.’ You know, it’s a bullish market and not a bear market, for God’s sakes. So we had ‘The Brahma Bull’ and we didn’t have any bears hanging around there. So it was interesting, but we were able to get it done.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #the rock #vince mcmahon #bruce prichard
» More News From This Feed

Apr 18
Apr 18
News On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn't Yet Returned To WWE Television
Missing Alexa Bliss? Fightful Select is reporting that Alexa Bliss has been removed from WWE television of late due to a no creative direction for her character. Bliss reportedly became very[...]
Apr 18 - Missing Alexa Bliss? Fightful Select is reporting that Alexa Bliss has been removed from WWE television of late due to a no creative direction for her character. Bliss reportedly became very[...]
Apr 18
WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0
WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. WWE issued the following:  Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes follo[...]
Apr 18 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. WWE issued the following:  Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes follo[...]
Apr 18
WWE "Table For 3" Returning This Week
WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. The episode will featu[...]
Apr 18 - WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. The episode will featu[...]
Apr 18
Two Big Names Not Appearing On Tonight's WWE RAW
The Miz and Rey Mysterio will reportedly not be appearing on tonight’s WWE  RAW, according to SEScoops.  Last week, The Miz opened RAW with his Miz TV show with special guest Cody Rho[...]
Apr 18 - The Miz and Rey Mysterio will reportedly not be appearing on tonight’s WWE  RAW, according to SEScoops.  Last week, The Miz opened RAW with his Miz TV show with special guest Cody Rho[...]
Apr 18
Backstage Speculation On Tony Khan's Next "Huge Announcement"
AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another "huge announcement" on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS and this has naturally resulted in a lot of speculation as to what he could be announcing. The leadin[...]
Apr 18 - AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another "huge announcement" on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS and this has naturally resulted in a lot of speculation as to what he could be announcing. The leadin[...]
Apr 18
Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW returns tonight with a new episode of Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.  Check out the card below: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise [...]
Apr 18 - AEW returns tonight with a new episode of Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.  Check out the card below: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise [...]
Apr 18
Triple H Addresses WWE NXT Changes, Competition From AEW, Wrestlers Jumping Ship, More
During an interview with The Athletic, Triple H discussed the recent changes to the WWE NXT brand to NXT 2.0, and the new directive to hire hiring younger talent. On hiring college athletes and young[...]
Apr 18 - During an interview with The Athletic, Triple H discussed the recent changes to the WWE NXT brand to NXT 2.0, and the new directive to hire hiring younger talent. On hiring college athletes and young[...]
Apr 18
Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Two Weddings, A Lie Detector Test and Two Title Matches
Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will feature Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke &a[...]
Apr 18 - Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will feature Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke &a[...]
Apr 18
Cody Rhodes Discusses Meeting With Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 38
During a recent interview with “‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the interaction they both had given their bad blood f[...]
Apr 18 - During a recent interview with “‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the interaction they both had given their bad blood f[...]
Apr 18
Eric Young Says His Price Tag Is Too High For A WWE Return
Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think t[...]
Apr 18 - Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think t[...]
Apr 18
Big Damo Calls Drake Maverick "The New Terry Taylor"
Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Terry Taylor. He’s gonna get fired six or seven[...]
Apr 18 - Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Terry Taylor. He’s gonna get fired six or seven[...]
Apr 18
PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results
PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...]
Apr 18 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...]
Apr 18
Bully Ray Praises Charlotte Flair For Escaping Ric Flair's Shadow
Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I don’t think of Ric Flair at all when I thin[...]
Apr 18 - Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I don’t think of Ric Flair at all when I thin[...]
Apr 18
WWE Wanted To Split Up Edge & Christian After WrestleMania 2000
Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after WrestleMania 2000. “I think maybe a few da[...]
Apr 18 - Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after WrestleMania 2000. “I think maybe a few da[...]
Apr 18
Matt Cardona Reveals Which Championships He Wants Next & More
Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win:[...]
Apr 18 - Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win:[...]
Apr 18
The Calgary Hitmen Sent FTR and CM Punk Official Team Jerseys
A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. “I have some friends that recently worked with hi[...]
Apr 18 - A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. “I have some friends that recently worked with hi[...]
Apr 18
Satnam Singh Explains Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE
The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making the decision to come to AEW. “The only reg[...]
Apr 18 - The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making the decision to come to AEW. “The only reg[...]
Apr 18
Mick Foley Runs Down His Five Worst Injuries
Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career. "Well, the most grisly w[...]
Apr 18 - Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career. "Well, the most grisly w[...]
Apr 18
The Good Brothers Recall Themselves and Triple H Forgetting Lines While In The Ring
The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a second. It took me a little bit to figure it out. It wa[...]
Apr 18 - The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a second. It took me a little bit to figure it out. It wa[...]
Apr 18
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/17/2022)
WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Int[...]
Apr 18 - WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Int[...]
Apr 18
Brody King Challenges Minoru Suzuki After NJPW Windy City Riot
Following NJPW's Windy City Riot event, Brody King issued a challenge for Minoru Suzuki to face him at NJPW's Capitol Collision. BREAKING'Who are you? Don't touch me, I'll kill you!'@suzuki_D_minor[...]
Apr 18 - Following NJPW's Windy City Riot event, Brody King issued a challenge for Minoru Suzuki to face him at NJPW's Capitol Collision. BREAKING'Who are you? Don't touch me, I'll kill you!'@suzuki_D_minor[...]
Apr 18
Tony Khan Promises ROH Will Have Weekly Television Again In The Future
Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns. “So I really have so much respect for Rin[...]
Apr 18 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns. “So I really have so much respect for Rin[...]
Apr 18
Seven Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation (4/18/2022)
AEW has announced seven matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They are as follows: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley DuBois - Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan “5” Angels - Tony N[...]
Apr 18 - AEW has announced seven matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They are as follows: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley DuBois - Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan “5” Angels - Tony N[...]

