WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0,
Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar.
WWE issued the following:
Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes following Hayes’ claims of elevating the NXT North American Championship last Tuesday.
The head of Legado del Fantasma scoffed at Hayes’ worthiness of being a champion, telling the former North American Champion to move to the back of the line after losing his title to Cameron Grimes at Stand & Deliver. Not one to back down from a fight, Hayes responded to Escobar’s discrediting remarks by telling Escobar to meet him in the ring Tuesday night.
Will Hayes show why he was the self-titled “A Champion,” or will Escobar stake his claim as the next challenger to the North American Title? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!
WWE "Table For 3" Returning This Week WWE's Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. The episode will featu[...]
PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...]
Mick Foley Runs Down His Five Worst Injuries Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career. "Well, the most grisly w[...]
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/17/2022) WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Int[...]
