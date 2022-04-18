Will Hayes show why he was the self-titled “A Champion,” or will Escobar stake his claim as the next challenger to the North American Title? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

The head of Legado del Fantasma scoffed at Hayes’ worthiness of being a champion, telling the former North American Champion to move to the back of the line after losing his title to Cameron Grimes at Stand & Deliver. Not one to back down from a fight, Hayes responded to Escobar’s discrediting remarks by telling Escobar to meet him in the ring Tuesday night.

Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes following Hayes’ claims of elevating the NXT North American Championship last Tuesday.

Vince McMahon Once Wanted The Rock To Wrestle A Bear!

During the latest episode of his ‘Something to Wrestle’ Podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed Vince McMahon once wanted The Rock to wrestle a bear on Wall Street in New York City! On McMa[...] Apr 18 - During the latest episode of his ‘Something to Wrestle’ Podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed Vince McMahon once wanted The Rock to wrestle a bear on Wall Street in New York City! On McMa[...]

News On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn't Yet Returned To WWE Television

Missing Alexa Bliss? Fightful Select is reporting that Alexa Bliss has been removed from WWE television of late due to a no creative direction for her character. Bliss reportedly became very[...] Apr 18 - Missing Alexa Bliss? Fightful Select is reporting that Alexa Bliss has been removed from WWE television of late due to a no creative direction for her character. Bliss reportedly became very[...]

WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. WWE issued the following: Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes follo[...] Apr 18 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. WWE issued the following: Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes follo[...]

WWE "Table For 3" Returning This Week

WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. The episode will featu[...] Apr 18 - WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. The episode will featu[...]

Two Big Names Not Appearing On Tonight's WWE RAW

The Miz and Rey Mysterio will reportedly not be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to SEScoops. Last week, The Miz opened RAW with his Miz TV show with special guest Cody Rho[...] Apr 18 - The Miz and Rey Mysterio will reportedly not be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to SEScoops. Last week, The Miz opened RAW with his Miz TV show with special guest Cody Rho[...]

Backstage Speculation On Tony Khan's Next "Huge Announcement"

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another "huge announcement" on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS and this has naturally resulted in a lot of speculation as to what he could be announcing. The leadin[...] Apr 18 - AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another "huge announcement" on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS and this has naturally resulted in a lot of speculation as to what he could be announcing. The leadin[...]

Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW returns tonight with a new episode of Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card below: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise [...] Apr 18 - AEW returns tonight with a new episode of Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card below: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise [...]

Triple H Addresses WWE NXT Changes, Competition From AEW, Wrestlers Jumping Ship, More

During an interview with The Athletic, Triple H discussed the recent changes to the WWE NXT brand to NXT 2.0, and the new directive to hire hiring younger talent. On hiring college athletes and young[...] Apr 18 - During an interview with The Athletic, Triple H discussed the recent changes to the WWE NXT brand to NXT 2.0, and the new directive to hire hiring younger talent. On hiring college athletes and young[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Two Weddings, A Lie Detector Test and Two Title Matches

Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will feature Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke &a[...] Apr 18 - Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will feature Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke &a[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses Meeting With Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 38

During a recent interview with “‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the interaction they both had given their bad blood f[...] Apr 18 - During a recent interview with “‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the interaction they both had given their bad blood f[...]

Eric Young Says His Price Tag Is Too High For A WWE Return

Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think t[...] Apr 18 - Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think t[...]

Big Damo Calls Drake Maverick "The New Terry Taylor"

Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Terry Taylor. He’s gonna get fired six or seven[...] Apr 18 - Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Terry Taylor. He’s gonna get fired six or seven[...]

PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...] Apr 18 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...]

Bully Ray Praises Charlotte Flair For Escaping Ric Flair's Shadow

Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I don’t think of Ric Flair at all when I thin[...] Apr 18 - Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I don’t think of Ric Flair at all when I thin[...]

WWE Wanted To Split Up Edge & Christian After WrestleMania 2000

Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after WrestleMania 2000. “I think maybe a few da[...] Apr 18 - Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after WrestleMania 2000. “I think maybe a few da[...]

Matt Cardona Reveals Which Championships He Wants Next & More

Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win:[...] Apr 18 - Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win:[...]

The Calgary Hitmen Sent FTR and CM Punk Official Team Jerseys

A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. “I have some friends that recently worked with hi[...] Apr 18 - A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. “I have some friends that recently worked with hi[...]

Satnam Singh Explains Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE

The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making the decision to come to AEW. “The only reg[...] Apr 18 - The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making the decision to come to AEW. “The only reg[...]

Mick Foley Runs Down His Five Worst Injuries

Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career. "Well, the most grisly w[...] Apr 18 - Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career. "Well, the most grisly w[...]

The Good Brothers Recall Themselves and Triple H Forgetting Lines While In The Ring

The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a second. It took me a little bit to figure it out. It wa[...] Apr 18 - The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a second. It took me a little bit to figure it out. It wa[...]

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/17/2022)

WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Int[...] Apr 18 - WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Int[...]

Brody King Challenges Minoru Suzuki After NJPW Windy City Riot

Following NJPW's Windy City Riot event, Brody King issued a challenge for Minoru Suzuki to face him at NJPW's Capitol Collision. BREAKING'Who are you? Don't touch me, I'll kill you!'@suzuki_D_minor[...] Apr 18 - Following NJPW's Windy City Riot event, Brody King issued a challenge for Minoru Suzuki to face him at NJPW's Capitol Collision. BREAKING'Who are you? Don't touch me, I'll kill you!'@suzuki_D_minor[...]

Tony Khan Promises ROH Will Have Weekly Television Again In The Future

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns. “So I really have so much respect for Rin[...] Apr 18 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns. “So I really have so much respect for Rin[...]