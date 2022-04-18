Two Big Names Not Appearing On Tonight's WWE RAW

The Miz and Rey Mysterio will reportedly not be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to SEScoops.

Last week, The Miz opened RAW with his Miz TV show with special guest Cody Rhodes, which led to a match where he was defeated.

Mysterio was scheduled to compete against Veer last week but did not appear due to an undisclosed medical issue.

No word on why The Miz is not on the show this week, but Mysterio is no doubt dealing with the same issue.