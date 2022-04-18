Backstage Speculation On Tony Khan's Next "Huge Announcement"

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another "huge announcement" on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS and this has naturally resulted in a lot of speculation as to what he could be announcing.

The leading rumor is that Khan will announce a joint AEW/NJPW show in the next few months, with the most likely date being June 23 and the destination as Chicago, IL.

Dave Meltzer has asked his sources regarding this rumor and while nobody has confirmed such a show he notes that nobody has denied it and he feels there is "smoke to that fire" as normally there is some kind of denial.

Other rumors suggest a streaming deal for AEW which is reportedly in the works, or a distribution deal for his new Ring of Honor purchase as they would need a deal like that to keep that promotion going independently.