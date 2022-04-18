Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2022
AEW returns tonight with a new episode of Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.
Check out the card below:
- Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan Angels
- Tony Nese vs. J. Spade
- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver & Stu Grayson) vs. Allen Russell, Dale Springs, Izaiah Zane & Kameron Russell
- Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)
- Anna Jay, Hikaru Shida & Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura, Raychell Rose & The Bunny
- The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) & Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. Andrade Family Office (Angelico, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen & The Blade)
https://wrestlr.me/75596/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 18 WWE "Table For 3" Returning This Week WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on P[...]
Apr 18 - WWE’s Table For 3 is returning after more than a year after ending. WWE has announced The Angle Academy episode which will air this Friday on P[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - The Miz and Rey Mysterio will reportedly not be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to SEScoops. Last week, The Miz opened RA[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - AEW President Tony Khan is set to make another "huge announcement" on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS and this has naturally resulted in a lot of speculat[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - AEW returns tonight with a new episode of Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card bel[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - During an interview with The Athletic, Triple H discussed the recent changes to the WWE NXT brand to NXT 2.0, and the new directive to hire hiring you[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will fe[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - During a recent interview with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Ter[...]
Apr 18 PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: [...]
Apr 18 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: [...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after W[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. &ldqu[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making t[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's su[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a secon[...]
Apr 18 WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/17/2022) WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: -[...]
Apr 18 - WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: -[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Following NJPW's Windy City Riot event, Brody King issued a challenge for Minoru Suzuki to face him at NJPW's Capitol Collision. BREAKING'Who are y[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns.
[...]
Apr 18
Apr 18 - AEW has announced seven matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They are as follows: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley DuBois - Andrade [...]
Apr 17 AEW Star Married This Weekend AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his[...]
Apr 17 - AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Liv Morgan recently appeared on 103.3 The Edge, where she spoke about what got her in the door of WWE. "So I had heard about Joe DeFranco and his t[...]
Apr 17
Apr 17 - Earlier today, during a USFL broadcast, a commercial aired to promote WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The comm[...]