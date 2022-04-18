Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Two Weddings, A Lie Detector Test and Two Title Matches

Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test!

The weddings will feature Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke & Reggie getting married, with R-Truth officiating.

Kevin Owens is forcing Ezekiel to take a lie detector test to prove he’s not Elias.

The following has been announced thus far for the show on USA Network:

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

- WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Theory

- R-Truth officiates Double Wedding with Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke & Reggie

- Kevin Owens forces Ezekiel to take a lie detector test