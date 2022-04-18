WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Cody Rhodes Discusses Meeting With Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 38
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2022
During a recent interview with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the interaction they both had given their bad blood following Rhodes' departure from WWE and the jabs he took at Hunter in AEW.
Here is what Cody said:
“I did. I was kind of careful. I wasn’t too careful. In the media scrum. I didn’t really say what that interaction was like, because I think that interaction to him may just be normal. Here is, you know, upper management and one of the greatest of all time going through a lot himself. Maybe just talking to me was another Tuesday, but for me, it wasn’t. It was different because he is one of my favorites.”
“I really did model a great portion of what I was doing on how he had modeled a lot of The Game brand. But also, I was very, very angry and that anger remains as far as how we saw each other, how he saw me, and what I wanted to do. I wanted to channel that anger differently. But it was just a really touching moment. I didn’t tell anybody what he said, and I won’t, but it was a touching moment.”
“I hear people say you shouldn’t trust them. Above all, I trust myself. I do. I think I’m the best in the world at what we do and that’s because I work at it, I continue to work at it, and I want to and love working at it. But that was a nice moment.”
“You know, it’s not full circle though until it happens in the ring. I know I’m not expecting anything and we’re not talking about anyone coming out of retirement or anything, but wrestlers are this weird, cathartic species where it’s not real until we do it out there. My brother’s a prime example. The closest we’ve ever been to airing our problems out and just sharing our love with one another was when we beat each other half to death and bled literal buckets over each other. There’s something about when you’re in the ring and that experience, so I look forward to that moment, if it ever happens.”
PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...]
Mick Foley Runs Down His Five Worst Injuries Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career. "Well, the most grisly w[...]
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/17/2022) WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Int[...]
AEW Star Married This Weekend AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Julie Ann O. The couple ann[...]
MPW Livin' On The Edge Results MPW brought their Livin' On The Edge event from San Antonio, TX on April 16th. The results are as follows: - Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion - Chris Marval & Don Juan def. Branden Vice & Devi[...]
