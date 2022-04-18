Big Damo Calls Drake Maverick "The New Terry Taylor"

"But I’m delighted for him. He was a lot of fun to work with and to talk to and whatever else. He’ll only be a benefit. If somebody gets out of there at a reasonable age, who can try and give his opinion on what wrestling could be down the line, [will he be listened to?] Let’s hope so. If it’s not, it’s not. But he’ll always land on his feet. I think Drake’s one of those people who is great for the industry. He’s a lovely fella, I can only wish him the best."

"Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Terry Taylor. He’s gonna get fired six or seven times and get hired in multiple different ways and you know what? Good for him because he’s got a great mind for the business. He’s a great performer, but he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to outside the ring. I’m happy for him. Everything you saw on screen with me and Drake Maverick is just as it is off-screen. He’s a nightmare. He’s a thorn in my side. He’s a pain in my arse. Whatever you want to say. Monkey on my back, whatever."

Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business.

» More News From This Feed

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Two Weddings, A Lie Detector Test and Two Title Matches

Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will feature Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke &a[...] Apr 18 - Tonight’s WWE RAW is set to a memorable one with the show set to feature not one but two weddings and a lie detector test! The weddings will feature Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke &a[...]

Cody Rhodes Discusses Meeting With Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 38

During a recent interview with “‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the interaction they both had given their bad blood f[...] Apr 18 - During a recent interview with “‎Out of Character with Ryan Satin” Cody Rhodes was asked if he saw Triple H at WrestleMania 38 and the interaction they both had given their bad blood f[...]

Eric Young Says His Price Tag Is Too High For A WWE Return

Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think t[...] Apr 18 - Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think t[...]

Big Damo Calls Drake Maverick "The New Terry Taylor"

Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Terry Taylor. He’s gonna get fired six or seven[...] Apr 18 - Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Terry Taylor. He’s gonna get fired six or seven[...]

PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...] Apr 18 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: - PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Rou[...]

Bully Ray Praises Charlotte Flair For Escaping Ric Flair's Shadow

Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I don’t think of Ric Flair at all when I thin[...] Apr 18 - Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I don’t think of Ric Flair at all when I thin[...]

WWE Wanted To Split Up Edge & Christian After WrestleMania 2000

Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after WrestleMania 2000. “I think maybe a few da[...] Apr 18 - Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after WrestleMania 2000. “I think maybe a few da[...]

Matt Cardona Reveals Which Championships He Wants Next & More

Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win:[...] Apr 18 - Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win:[...]

The Calgary Hitmen Sent FTR and CM Punk Official Team Jerseys

A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. “I have some friends that recently worked with hi[...] Apr 18 - A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. “I have some friends that recently worked with hi[...]

Satnam Singh Explains Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE

The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making the decision to come to AEW. “The only reg[...] Apr 18 - The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making the decision to come to AEW. “The only reg[...]

Mick Foley Runs Down His Five Worst Injuries

Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career. "Well, the most grisly w[...] Apr 18 - Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career. "Well, the most grisly w[...]

The Good Brothers Recall Themselves and Triple H Forgetting Lines While In The Ring

The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a second. It took me a little bit to figure it out. It wa[...] Apr 18 - The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a second. It took me a little bit to figure it out. It wa[...]

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/17/2022)

WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Int[...] Apr 18 - WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Int[...]

Brody King Challenges Minoru Suzuki After NJPW Windy City Riot

Following NJPW's Windy City Riot event, Brody King issued a challenge for Minoru Suzuki to face him at NJPW's Capitol Collision. BREAKING'Who are you? Don't touch me, I'll kill you!'@suzuki_D_minor[...] Apr 18 - Following NJPW's Windy City Riot event, Brody King issued a challenge for Minoru Suzuki to face him at NJPW's Capitol Collision. BREAKING'Who are you? Don't touch me, I'll kill you!'@suzuki_D_minor[...]

Tony Khan Promises ROH Will Have Weekly Television Again In The Future

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns. “So I really have so much respect for Rin[...] Apr 18 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns. “So I really have so much respect for Rin[...]

Seven Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation (4/18/2022)

AEW has announced seven matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They are as follows: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley DuBois - Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan “5” Angels - Tony N[...] Apr 18 - AEW has announced seven matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They are as follows: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley DuBois - Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan “5” Angels - Tony N[...]

AEW Star Married This Weekend

AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Julie Ann O. The couple ann[...] Apr 17 - AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Julie Ann O. The couple ann[...]

Liv Morgan Reveals How She Got Foot In The Door With WWE

Liv Morgan recently appeared on 103.3 The Edge, where she spoke about what got her in the door of WWE. "So I had heard about Joe DeFranco and his training systems, his gym, he trained professional [...] Apr 17 - Liv Morgan recently appeared on 103.3 The Edge, where she spoke about what got her in the door of WWE. "So I had heard about Joe DeFranco and his training systems, his gym, he trained professional [...]

WWE Considering Bringing In Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes Reportedly Considered #2 Babyface On RAW Brand

Earlier today, during a USFL broadcast, a commercial aired to promote WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The commercial featured Undisputed WWE Universal Champion [...] Apr 17 - Earlier today, during a USFL broadcast, a commercial aired to promote WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The commercial featured Undisputed WWE Universal Champion [...]

Mickie James Steps In After IWC Bullies Fan For Convention Photo

Mickie James took to Instagram earlier today to address some criticism that herself and a fan have been receiving since they took a photo together. Happy Early Morning Easter. Just Hopping in on yo[...] Apr 17 - Mickie James took to Instagram earlier today to address some criticism that herself and a fan have been receiving since they took a photo together. Happy Early Morning Easter. Just Hopping in on yo[...]

Juice Robinson On IMPACT Wrestling: "Stay tuned. I'll be there. I'm sure."

Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, a place where he hasn't appeared since the beginning of this year. "Yeah.[...] Apr 17 - Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, a place where he hasn't appeared since the beginning of this year. "Yeah.[...]

MPW Livin' On The Edge Results

MPW brought their Livin' On The Edge event from San Antonio, TX on April 16th. The results are as follows: - Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion - Chris Marval & Don Juan def. Branden Vice & Devi[...] Apr 17 - MPW brought their Livin' On The Edge event from San Antonio, TX on April 16th. The results are as follows: - Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion - Chris Marval & Don Juan def. Branden Vice & Devi[...]

Sarray Reflects On 11 Years In Wrestling, Recalls Debuting Against Meiko Satomura, Wants A Match In NXT

Sarray took to her social media to celebrate the 11 year anniversary of her first wrestling match, which was against Meiko Satomura, who currently wrestles in WWE NXT 2.0. Sarray posted the following[...] Apr 17 - Sarray took to her social media to celebrate the 11 year anniversary of her first wrestling match, which was against Meiko Satomura, who currently wrestles in WWE NXT 2.0. Sarray posted the following[...]