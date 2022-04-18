- PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) (c) def. The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)

- Alexxis Falcon vs. Skye Smitson went to a double count out

The results are as follows:

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England.

» More News From This Feed

Eric Young Says His Price Tag Is Too High For A WWE Return

Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always[...] Apr 18 - Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE. “I mean I’m always[...]

Big Damo Calls Drake Maverick "The New Terry Taylor"

Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Ter[...] Apr 18 - Big Damo recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about Drake Maverick and his mind for the business. "Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Ter[...]

PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: [...] Apr 18 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on April 17th from The Dome in London, England. The results are as follows: [...]

Bully Ray Praises Charlotte Flair For Escaping Ric Flair's Shadow

Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I[...] Apr 18 - Bully Ray took to Busted Open Radio recently to lay some praise upon the name of Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I[...]

WWE Wanted To Split Up Edge & Christian After WrestleMania 2000

Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after W[...] Apr 18 - Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after W[...]

Matt Cardona Reveals Which Championships He Wants Next & More

Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On[...] Apr 18 - Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On[...]

The Calgary Hitmen Sent FTR and CM Punk Official Team Jerseys

A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. &ldqu[...] Apr 18 - A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. &ldqu[...]

Satnam Singh Explains Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE

The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making t[...] Apr 18 - The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making t[...]

Mick Foley Runs Down His Five Worst Injuries

Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's su[...] Apr 18 - Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's su[...]

The Good Brothers Recall Themselves and Triple H Forgetting Lines While In The Ring

The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a secon[...] Apr 18 - The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a secon[...]

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/17/2022)

WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: -[...] Apr 18 - WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: -[...]

Brody King Challenges Minoru Suzuki After NJPW Windy City Riot

Following NJPW's Windy City Riot event, Brody King issued a challenge for Minoru Suzuki to face him at NJPW's Capitol Collision. BREAKING'Who are y[...] Apr 18 - Following NJPW's Windy City Riot event, Brody King issued a challenge for Minoru Suzuki to face him at NJPW's Capitol Collision. BREAKING'Who are y[...]

Tony Khan Promises ROH Will Have Weekly Television Again In The Future

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns. [...] Apr 18 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns. [...]

Seven Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation (4/18/2022)

AEW has announced seven matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They are as follows: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley DuBois - Andrade [...] Apr 18 - AEW has announced seven matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They are as follows: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley DuBois - Andrade [...]

AEW Star Married This Weekend

AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his[...] Apr 17 - AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his[...]

Liv Morgan Reveals How She Got Foot In The Door With WWE

Liv Morgan recently appeared on 103.3 The Edge, where she spoke about what got her in the door of WWE. "So I had heard about Joe DeFranco and his t[...] Apr 17 - Liv Morgan recently appeared on 103.3 The Edge, where she spoke about what got her in the door of WWE. "So I had heard about Joe DeFranco and his t[...]

WWE Considering Bringing In Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes Reportedly Considered #2 Babyface On RAW Brand

Earlier today, during a USFL broadcast, a commercial aired to promote WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The comm[...] Apr 17 - Earlier today, during a USFL broadcast, a commercial aired to promote WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The comm[...]

Mickie James Steps In After IWC Bullies Fan For Convention Photo

Mickie James took to Instagram earlier today to address some criticism that herself and a fan have been receiving since they took a photo together. [...] Apr 17 - Mickie James took to Instagram earlier today to address some criticism that herself and a fan have been receiving since they took a photo together. [...]

Juice Robinson On IMPACT Wrestling: "Stay tuned. I'll be there. I'm sure."

Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, a place where he hasn't ap[...] Apr 17 - Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, a place where he hasn't ap[...]

MPW Livin' On The Edge Results

MPW brought their Livin' On The Edge event from San Antonio, TX on April 16th. The results are as follows: - Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion - Chris [...] Apr 17 - MPW brought their Livin' On The Edge event from San Antonio, TX on April 16th. The results are as follows: - Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion - Chris [...]

Sarray Reflects On 11 Years In Wrestling, Recalls Debuting Against Meiko Satomura, Wants A Match In NXT

Sarray took to her social media to celebrate the 11 year anniversary of her first wrestling match, which was against Meiko Satomura, who currently wre[...] Apr 17 - Sarray took to her social media to celebrate the 11 year anniversary of her first wrestling match, which was against Meiko Satomura, who currently wre[...]

Matt Hardy Says Nobody Backstage In AEW Is Concerned About WarnerMedia Merger

During the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy spoke about the AEW locker room's reaction to the Warner Bros./Discovery me[...] Apr 17 - During the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy spoke about the AEW locker room's reaction to the Warner Bros./Discovery me[...]

Rob Gronkowski Wants A Tag-Team Match Either With Or Against The Rock

Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with TMZ, where the topic of a possible WWE return came up. Here's what the former four-time NFL Superbowl Champion had[...] Apr 17 - Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with TMZ, where the topic of a possible WWE return came up. Here's what the former four-time NFL Superbowl Champion had[...]

List Of Producers For Post-WrestleMania RAW and SmackDown Segments/Matches Revealed

Fightful Select has obtained and released the list of producers who worked on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively this week. You can read who produced[...] Apr 17 - Fightful Select has obtained and released the list of producers who worked on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively this week. You can read who produced[...]