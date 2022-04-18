WWE Wanted To Split Up Edge & Christian After WrestleMania 2000
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 18, 2022
Christian Cage was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about how WWE was going to split up Edge & Christian after WrestleMania 2000.
“I think maybe a few days before we actually sat down to put this together, we didn't even know what the finish was. At one point, it was somebody else winning, and Edge & Christian, we're splitting up after this. So then we kind of we started to talk a little bit before this, or after this, when we kind of started talking and then we turned.”
Christian continued.
“They told us to say whatever we wanted and Adam and I started dropping F-bombs. We weren't supposed to — we were supposed to lose and that changed the minds. They were like, ‘Oh, these guys aren't done yet. There's more layers, as a tag.’ Then they decided to have us win the match and then turn heel because they saw some personality there when we were doing we did that promo. Then, we did a couple of things on commentary and that was kind of the thing that saved Edge and Christian as a team because we were going to split up after this.”
