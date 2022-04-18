Matt Cardona Reveals Which Championships He Wants Next & More
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 18, 2022
Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win.
On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win: “.@theAdamPage”
On the idea of defending the NWA Championship against Christian Cage: “I’d love that match.”
On who he’d want to face if he returned to WWE: “Miz. To beat him.”
On a possible match with Minoru Suzuki: “I’d love to.”
On whether he’d return to WWE to ‘job to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia’: “100%.”
On if he misses WWE at all: “Certain things…absolutely. Certain things…not at all.”
On what Vince McMahon thought of his one-legged ring gear: “Not sure but I told the writers that he loved it when they asked me to get it approved by him.”
On a possible match with Shawn Spears (asked by Spears): “Only if I’m bigger on the poster.”
On if he enjoyed the ‘Jackass-type match’: “That was a very entertaining match. Isn’t that was this is all about?”
