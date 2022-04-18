The Calgary Hitmen Sent FTR and CM Punk Official Team Jerseys
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 18, 2022
A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game.
“I have some friends that recently worked with him in Calgary at a Bret Hart Appreciation Night at a Calgary Hitmen game and so the independent wrestling promotion the Prairie Wrestling Alliance, they did a show after the hockey game on the ice. Bret was there and he might have been sporting an FTR t-shirt.”
Dave Meltzer, who was a guest on the show, revealed some more information that he personally partook in.
“I can tell you something else. The Calgary Hitmen hockey team contacted me to get jerseys for FTR and CM Punk [that] they wanted to send. None of those guys have told me anything but I presume that they all had Calgary Hitman jerseys, CM Punk and FTR both, got them in the mail in the last month.”
Bret Hart is slated to manage FTR as the BTW event on June 10th in Webster, MA. There are currently rumors swirling that Bret Hart may be on his way to AEW to fulfill a management role.
