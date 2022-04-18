Mick Foley Runs Down His Five Worst Injuries

Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career.

"Well, the most grisly would be the right ear that you can see it doesn't look like the left ear. Lost that bad boy in Munich, Germany 20 years ago. I never had developed cauliflower ear when I lost it, but that's probably the number one injury. [The most painful injury] was a torn abdominal muscle. I was ashamed when I found out I hadn't broken my pelvis because that's what it felt like to me. So I did not know at the time that torn abdominal muscles ruin careers for football or hockey, because you lose the ability to explode, you know from the midsection. Now luckily, in wrestling, we can work around injuries."

"My hip. I'd been told early on that, but by virtue of the fact that I was diving off ring aprons onto the concrete, that I was going to pay a price and I'll be honest, had I known is going to be that severe — from probably 2004 through 2017. It was really, it was a pretty difficult existence. I would get on a plane and I would ask for a bottle of water right away, and I put the bottle of water full underneath my hamstring and I would roll it just to try to get the nerves firing up. So I would say the right hip, and then the right knee, which was awful. It was locked, I think it may be 18 degrees, maybe 27. I don't know. But anyway, what happens with that is you stop walking correctly. Between the right leg locked up and the hip giving me so much trouble, you end up walking side-to-side to eliminate the pain in the nerves, and then you are basically waddling without realizing you're wobbling. So that's four and then for number five, it will we'll just go with almost losing my pinkies both of them in a match in 1995."