The Good Brothers Recall Themselves and Triple H Forgetting Lines While In The Ring

The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE.

“It took me a second. It took me a little bit to figure it out. It was very, very different. Like, in New Japan they tell you, for example, we can bust it all open, this guy pins this guy, right? When you go to WWE, it’s just, ‘hey, The Good Brothers are getting pinned.’ Which one? Who? How? In that world, you see the tag teams squirming. Who’s going to get pinned? Who’s not going to get pinned? Trying to figure out this ridiculous political ball game. I didn’t deal with that in New Japan. There was politics that we, as foreigners, did not understand and didn’t have to deal with it. So, it was a transition. We figured it out, we learned it and I feel like we mastered it.”

Gallows explained why it took so long to transition:

“Also, what took us a second at first. We had gotten so used to – I had been at WWE before but I was basically a silent character. We got used to saying what the hell we wanted. So when you got handed a scripted promo like that, we were going, ‘I mean, I have to say that, exactly like that verbatim?’ It was definitely a transition getting used to doing that, to try and recite lines naturally, as opposed to, you know, talking sh*t, which we love to do.”

Anderson recalled forgetting his line during a promo before a dark match:

“This is a true story. We attacked somebody before SmackDown, non-televised, dark. They wanted to hear us and see if we could talk in front of the people. I knew we could talk, right? They told me to say, ‘No one can stop us.’ I grabbed the microphone. This is dark, nobody can see this. I put the microphone to my mouth and I go, ‘Oh, oh boy.’ I looked at Gallows and go, ‘What’s my line?’ and he goes, ‘I don’t know.’ And then we got backstage and Road Dogg goes, ‘did you ask Gallows what your line was?’ He and Triple H were laughing at us. Triple H was texting me about it, making fun of me, in like, a funny way. But that’s my point, ‘no one could stop us’, and I couldn’t even remember that.”

Gallows remembered that Triple H forgot one of his lines too, as well.