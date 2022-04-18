WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/17/2022)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 18, 2022
WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York.
The results are as follows:
- Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.
- AJ Styles def. Damian Priest.
- Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah to retain her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.
- The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
- Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins.
- Finn Balor (c) def. Theory to retain his WWE United States Championship.
- Bianca Belair (c) def. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE RAW Women’s Championship.
- Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/17/2022) WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: -[...]
WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: -[...]
