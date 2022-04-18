Brody King Challenges Minoru Suzuki After NJPW Windy City Riot

NJPW Capitol Collision takes place on May 14th from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington DC.

BREAKING 'Who are you? Don't touch me, I'll kill you!' @suzuki_D_minoru was confronted backstage tonight by @brodyxking , who wanted a match May 14 in Washington! https://t.co/zJPiqjm7yx #njcapital #njriot pic.twitter.com/5ojdlsNA3O

Following NJPW's Windy City Riot event, Brody King issued a challenge for Minoru Suzuki to face him at NJPW's Capitol Collision.

Matt Cardona Reveals Which Championships He Wants Next & More

Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win:[...] Apr 18 - Matt Cardona took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, where he was asked many questions about dream opponents and championships he wants to win. On the Next Championship He’s Planning to Win:[...]

The Calgary Hitmen Sent FTR and CM Punk Official Team Jerseys

A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. “I have some friends that recently worked with hi[...] Apr 18 - A discussion went down Sunday Night's Main Event, where Mike McGuire revealed he saw Bret Hart wearing an FTR shirt at a Calgary Hitmen game. “I have some friends that recently worked with hi[...]

Satnam Singh Explains Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE

The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making the decision to come to AEW. “The only reg[...] Apr 18 - The newest AEW arrival, Satnam Singh, made waves when he debuted on AEW Dynamite this past week. Speaking with Ruby Arora, Singh spoke about making the decision to come to AEW. “The only reg[...]

Mick Foley Runs Down His Five Worst Injuries

Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career. "Well, the most grisly w[...] Apr 18 - Mick Foley recently went in for a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower on his YouTube channel, where he revealed the worst injuries he's sustained in his career. "Well, the most grisly w[...]

The Good Brothers Recall Themselves and Triple H Forgetting Lines While In The Ring

The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a second. It took me a little bit to figure it out. It wa[...] Apr 18 - The Good Brothers recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where Karl Anderson spoke about transitioning from NJPW to WWE. “It took me a second. It took me a little bit to figure it out. It wa[...]

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/17/2022)

WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Int[...] Apr 18 - WWE held their first ever Sunday Stunner live event from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. The results are as follows: - Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Int[...]

Tony Khan Promises ROH Will Have Weekly Television Again In The Future

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns. “So I really have so much respect for Rin[...] Apr 18 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by _, where he spoke about his respect for Ring of Honor and spoke on future goals with the promotion he now owns. “So I really have so much respect for Rin[...]

Seven Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation (4/18/2022)

AEW has announced seven matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They are as follows: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley DuBois - Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan “5” Angels - Tony N[...] Apr 18 - AEW has announced seven matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They are as follows: - Kris Statlander vs. Ashley DuBois - Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan “5” Angels - Tony N[...]

AEW Star Married This Weekend

AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Julie Ann O. The couple ann[...] Apr 17 - AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Julie Ann O. The couple ann[...]

Liv Morgan Reveals How She Got Foot In The Door With WWE

Liv Morgan recently appeared on 103.3 The Edge, where she spoke about what got her in the door of WWE. "So I had heard about Joe DeFranco and his training systems, his gym, he trained professional [...] Apr 17 - Liv Morgan recently appeared on 103.3 The Edge, where she spoke about what got her in the door of WWE. "So I had heard about Joe DeFranco and his training systems, his gym, he trained professional [...]

WWE Considering Bringing In Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes Reportedly Considered #2 Babyface On RAW Brand

Earlier today, during a USFL broadcast, a commercial aired to promote WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The commercial featured Undisputed WWE Universal Champion [...] Apr 17 - Earlier today, during a USFL broadcast, a commercial aired to promote WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The commercial featured Undisputed WWE Universal Champion [...]

Mickie James Steps In After IWC Bullies Fan For Convention Photo

Mickie James took to Instagram earlier today to address some criticism that herself and a fan have been receiving since they took a photo together. Happy Early Morning Easter. Just Hopping in on yo[...] Apr 17 - Mickie James took to Instagram earlier today to address some criticism that herself and a fan have been receiving since they took a photo together. Happy Early Morning Easter. Just Hopping in on yo[...]

Juice Robinson On IMPACT Wrestling: "Stay tuned. I'll be there. I'm sure."

Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, a place where he hasn't appeared since the beginning of this year. "Yeah.[...] Apr 17 - Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, a place where he hasn't appeared since the beginning of this year. "Yeah.[...]

MPW Livin' On The Edge Results

MPW brought their Livin' On The Edge event from San Antonio, TX on April 16th. The results are as follows: - Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion - Chris Marval & Don Juan def. Branden Vice & Devi[...] Apr 17 - MPW brought their Livin' On The Edge event from San Antonio, TX on April 16th. The results are as follows: - Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion - Chris Marval & Don Juan def. Branden Vice & Devi[...]

Sarray Reflects On 11 Years In Wrestling, Recalls Debuting Against Meiko Satomura, Wants A Match In NXT

Sarray took to her social media to celebrate the 11 year anniversary of her first wrestling match, which was against Meiko Satomura, who currently wrestles in WWE NXT 2.0. Sarray posted the following[...] Apr 17 - Sarray took to her social media to celebrate the 11 year anniversary of her first wrestling match, which was against Meiko Satomura, who currently wrestles in WWE NXT 2.0. Sarray posted the following[...]

Matt Hardy Says Nobody Backstage In AEW Is Concerned About WarnerMedia Merger

During the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy spoke about the AEW locker room's reaction to the Warner Bros./Discovery merger. “There’s zero, I don’t [...] Apr 17 - During the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy spoke about the AEW locker room's reaction to the Warner Bros./Discovery merger. “There’s zero, I don’t [...]

Rob Gronkowski Wants A Tag-Team Match Either With Or Against The Rock

Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with TMZ, where the topic of a possible WWE return came up. Here's what the former four-time NFL Superbowl Champion had to say: “It would definitely be a tag te[...] Apr 17 - Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with TMZ, where the topic of a possible WWE return came up. Here's what the former four-time NFL Superbowl Champion had to say: “It would definitely be a tag te[...]

List Of Producers For Post-WrestleMania RAW and SmackDown Segments/Matches Revealed

Fightful Select has obtained and released the list of producers who worked on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively this week. You can read who produced what below. RAW After Mania producers: - Domi[...] Apr 17 - Fightful Select has obtained and released the list of producers who worked on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively this week. You can read who produced what below. RAW After Mania producers: - Domi[...]

Ian Riccaboni Praises Delirious For His Hard Work As New Era Of ROH Approaches

Ian Riccaboni has taken to Twitter to praise Delirious for his work with Ring of Honor amidst the news that ROH will be airing it's final show as part of the Sinclair network. There were a lot of f[...] Apr 17 - Ian Riccaboni has taken to Twitter to praise Delirious for his work with Ring of Honor amidst the news that ROH will be airing it's final show as part of the Sinclair network. There were a lot of f[...]

Jeff Cobb Issues Challenge To FTR: "I Wouldn't Mind Having The Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships Too."

Jeff Cobb recently did an online meet-and-greet, where he got the opportunity to speak about respecting FTR. “As a tag team, I respect (FTR) as wrestlers. They put on great matches, they don&[...] Apr 17 - Jeff Cobb recently did an online meet-and-greet, where he got the opportunity to speak about respecting FTR. “As a tag team, I respect (FTR) as wrestlers. They put on great matches, they don&[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed Off Botched Stunner At WrestleMania, Was Told Not To Wrestle For Months But Insisted On It

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Vince McMahon insisted upon wrestling at WrestleMania 38 months in advance, despite many close to him and on the creative team trying to convince him not t[...] Apr 17 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Vince McMahon insisted upon wrestling at WrestleMania 38 months in advance, despite many close to him and on the creative team trying to convince him not t[...]

Roman Reigns Breaks Character At Live Event, Asks Fans Not To Post Video, They Do Anyway

It is being reported by fans who attended the most recent WWE live event that Roman Reigns has broke character yet again, following the previous character break that took place in his hometown of Pens[...] Apr 17 - It is being reported by fans who attended the most recent WWE live event that Roman Reigns has broke character yet again, following the previous character break that took place in his hometown of Pens[...]

Footage Of LA Knight/Mace Repackaging Surfaces

Following the news that of LA Knight and Mace getting repackaged during a dark segment on SmackDown, footage has now surfaced of the segment. The segment involves the establishing Knight's motivation[...] Apr 17 - Following the news that of LA Knight and Mace getting repackaged during a dark segment on SmackDown, footage has now surfaced of the segment. The segment involves the establishing Knight's motivation[...]