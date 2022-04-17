AEW Star Married This Weekend

Luther signed with AEW a little over two years ago in March 2020.

He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Julie Ann O. The couple announced their engagement last year.

AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Julie Ann O. The couple ann[...] Apr 17 - AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther got married this weekend. He tweeted, "So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!" confirming his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Julie Ann O. The couple ann[...]

Liv Morgan recently appeared on 103.3 The Edge, where she spoke about what got her in the door of WWE. "So I had heard about Joe DeFranco and his training systems, his gym, he trained professional [...] Apr 17 - Liv Morgan recently appeared on 103.3 The Edge, where she spoke about what got her in the door of WWE. "So I had heard about Joe DeFranco and his training systems, his gym, he trained professional [...]

Earlier today, during a USFL broadcast, a commercial aired to promote WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The commercial featured Undisputed WWE Universal Champion [...] Apr 17 - Earlier today, during a USFL broadcast, a commercial aired to promote WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The commercial featured Undisputed WWE Universal Champion [...]

Mickie James took to Instagram earlier today to address some criticism that herself and a fan have been receiving since they took a photo together. Happy Early Morning Easter. Just Hopping in on yo[...] Apr 17 - Mickie James took to Instagram earlier today to address some criticism that herself and a fan have been receiving since they took a photo together. Happy Early Morning Easter. Just Hopping in on yo[...]

Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, a place where he hasn't appeared since the beginning of this year. "Yeah.[...] Apr 17 - Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, a place where he hasn't appeared since the beginning of this year. "Yeah.[...]

MPW brought their Livin' On The Edge event from San Antonio, TX on April 16th. The results are as follows: - Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion - Chris Marval & Don Juan def. Branden Vice & Devi[...] Apr 17 - MPW brought their Livin' On The Edge event from San Antonio, TX on April 16th. The results are as follows: - Dani Mo def. Alejandra Lion - Chris Marval & Don Juan def. Branden Vice & Devi[...]

Sarray took to her social media to celebrate the 11 year anniversary of her first wrestling match, which was against Meiko Satomura, who currently wrestles in WWE NXT 2.0. Sarray posted the following[...] Apr 17 - Sarray took to her social media to celebrate the 11 year anniversary of her first wrestling match, which was against Meiko Satomura, who currently wrestles in WWE NXT 2.0. Sarray posted the following[...]

During the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy spoke about the AEW locker room's reaction to the Warner Bros./Discovery merger. “There’s zero, I don’t [...] Apr 17 - During the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy spoke about the AEW locker room's reaction to the Warner Bros./Discovery merger. “There’s zero, I don’t [...]

Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with TMZ, where the topic of a possible WWE return came up. Here's what the former four-time NFL Superbowl Champion had to say: “It would definitely be a tag te[...] Apr 17 - Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with TMZ, where the topic of a possible WWE return came up. Here's what the former four-time NFL Superbowl Champion had to say: “It would definitely be a tag te[...]

Fightful Select has obtained and released the list of producers who worked on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively this week. You can read who produced what below. RAW After Mania producers: - Domi[...] Apr 17 - Fightful Select has obtained and released the list of producers who worked on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively this week. You can read who produced what below. RAW After Mania producers: - Domi[...]

Ian Riccaboni has taken to Twitter to praise Delirious for his work with Ring of Honor amidst the news that ROH will be airing it's final show as part of the Sinclair network. There were a lot of f[...] Apr 17 - Ian Riccaboni has taken to Twitter to praise Delirious for his work with Ring of Honor amidst the news that ROH will be airing it's final show as part of the Sinclair network. There were a lot of f[...]

Jeff Cobb recently did an online meet-and-greet, where he got the opportunity to speak about respecting FTR. “As a tag team, I respect (FTR) as wrestlers. They put on great matches, they don&[...] Apr 17 - Jeff Cobb recently did an online meet-and-greet, where he got the opportunity to speak about respecting FTR. “As a tag team, I respect (FTR) as wrestlers. They put on great matches, they don&[...]

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Vince McMahon insisted upon wrestling at WrestleMania 38 months in advance, despite many close to him and on the creative team trying to convince him not t[...] Apr 17 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Vince McMahon insisted upon wrestling at WrestleMania 38 months in advance, despite many close to him and on the creative team trying to convince him not t[...]

It is being reported by fans who attended the most recent WWE live event that Roman Reigns has broke character yet again, following the previous character break that took place in his hometown of Pens[...] Apr 17 - It is being reported by fans who attended the most recent WWE live event that Roman Reigns has broke character yet again, following the previous character break that took place in his hometown of Pens[...]

Following the news that of LA Knight and Mace getting repackaged during a dark segment on SmackDown, footage has now surfaced of the segment. The segment involves the establishing Knight's motivation[...] Apr 17 - Following the news that of LA Knight and Mace getting repackaged during a dark segment on SmackDown, footage has now surfaced of the segment. The segment involves the establishing Knight's motivation[...]

Following a report that Jonathan Gresham had suffered an injury during AEW's Battle of the Belts II event, it has been confirmed. Gresham appeared in a video put up by PROGRESS Wrestling announcing t[...] Apr 17 - Following a report that Jonathan Gresham had suffered an injury during AEW's Battle of the Belts II event, it has been confirmed. Gresham appeared in a video put up by PROGRESS Wrestling announcing t[...]

Adam Cole recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about WWE's mandate to take away talent's Twitch accounts and other outside projects. “It was in some ways mentioned to me about Twit[...] Apr 17 - Adam Cole recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about WWE's mandate to take away talent's Twitch accounts and other outside projects. “It was in some ways mentioned to me about Twit[...]

Jeff Jarrett took some time on the most recent My World podcast to discuss why Paul Heyman never joined TNA. “Never could afford it. I just knew – same with Jim Ross, same with a lot of[...] Apr 17 - Jeff Jarrett took some time on the most recent My World podcast to discuss why Paul Heyman never joined TNA. “Never could afford it. I just knew – same with Jim Ross, same with a lot of[...]

Wheeler Yuta was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about traveling with Nick Gage on the independent scene. “Nick Gage is incredible, he is one of the most real, genuine hu[...] Apr 17 - Wheeler Yuta was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about traveling with Nick Gage on the independent scene. “Nick Gage is incredible, he is one of the most real, genuine hu[...]

Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA. The show aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - IMPACT World Championship:[...] Apr 17 - Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA. The show aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - IMPACT World Championship:[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following apology for their video stream having issues during Windy City Riot's broadcast on FITE TV. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises for the persis[...] Apr 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following apology for their video stream having issues during Windy City Riot's broadcast on FITE TV. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises for the persis[...]

ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his history with Ring of Honor. “I’m 35 so for about half of my adult life I’v[...] Apr 17 - ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his history with Ring of Honor. “I’m 35 so for about half of my adult life I’v[...]

WWE has filed a trademark on the ring name Cruz Del Torio as of April 12th for entertainment services. Cruz Del Torio is the new ring name of Legado Del Fantasma's Raul Mendoza. The full filing is a[...] Apr 17 - WWE has filed a trademark on the ring name Cruz Del Torio as of April 12th for entertainment services. Cruz Del Torio is the new ring name of Legado Del Fantasma's Raul Mendoza. The full filing is a[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The results are as follows: - CHAOS (Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero) def. The DKC and Kevin[...] Apr 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The results are as follows: - CHAOS (Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero) def. The DKC and Kevin[...]