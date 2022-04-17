WWE Considering Bringing In Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes Reportedly Considered #2 Babyface On RAW Brand

Earlier today, during a USFL broadcast, a commercial aired to promote WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

The commercial featured Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the SmackDown logo and Cody Rhodes representing RAW.

PWInsider is reporting that Cody Rhodes is currently slotted as the number two babyface on the Raw brand, second to Bobby Lashley. AJ Styles is listed internally as the number three babyface. However, the list changes all the time and Rhodes is currently getting more television time. This past Monday he was given two segments on the show. Rhodes kicked off the show in a segment with The Miz before going back out later for his match.

Cody is believed to be one of the top paid people in WWE and has stated that he signed a very complex contract.

So far, WWE has agreed to allow Rhodes to keep his theme song of "Kingdom" by Downstait and overall presentation from his days in AEW. He has also been allowed to use banned words during his promos, such as "wrestler” and “belt.” It's being used for storyline purposes, as Rhodes said both of those words during his appearance on Miz TV.

There has also reportedly been talks of bringing back Brandi Rhodes as an on-screen talent. She formerly went by the name Eden Stiles before both left the company back in 2016.